Kaltura Named an Exemplary Provider in ISG Research Buyers Guide on Conversational AI

New York, New York, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the Agentic Digital Experience company, today announced that it has been named an Exemplary Provider in the ISG Research Buyers Guide on Conversational AI Emerging Providers. The recognition places Kaltura among a select group of providers evaluated for their innovation and performance across the conversational AI landscape.

ISG Research’s Buyers Guide evaluates software providers across a broad set of criteria covering product capabilities and customer experience, with emphasis on areas including natural language interaction, generative and agentic AI, workflow execution, analytics, governance, and enterprise integration. Kaltura’s inclusion as an Exemplary Provider reflects the company’s continued investment in building conversational and agentic AI into the core of its platform and its track record of delivering these capabilities at enterprise scale.

At the heart of Kaltura’s approach is the belief that enterprise engagement has fundamentally changed, and organizations can no longer rely on broadcasting content and hoping it resonates. Kaltura connects conversational and agentic AI with context-aware intelligence, enabling organizations to understand user intent in real time and deliver personalized, outcome-driven experiences across every customer, employee, and learner touchpoint.

At the forefront of this vision are Kaltura’s Agentic Avatars, serving broad enterprise use cases and sectors including technology, financial services, healthcare, real estate, and education. Built with enterprise-grade security and compliance controls, Agentic Avatars are visually expressive, context-aware conversational agents that draw on an organization’s own knowledge base to create personalized, engaging experiences. They adapt to individual user needs and preferences, turning passive content delivery into active, two-way guidance that drives measurable business outcomes. A crucial advantage Kaltura’s agentic AI holds is the ability to generate rich, personalized media experiences in real time. From videos and landing pages to flashcards and agendas, materials are built dynamically by understanding and reacting to the ebb and flow of each interaction and tailored to the individual user.

“Being recognized by ISG Research is meaningful validation of our vision that the future of digital engagement is conversational, intelligent, and deeply personalized,” said Ron Yekutiel, Co-Founder, Chairman, President, and CEO of Kaltura. “For decades, organizations have relied on one-way communication. We believe the next generation of customer, employee, learner, and audience experiences will be built around rich, agentic conversations powered by AI. Text alone is no longer sufficient. People increasingly expect immersive interactions, including conversational avatars and hyper-personalized video experiences, that understand context, adapt in real time, and guide them toward meaningful outcomes. The momentum we are seeing across industries confirms that this shift is already underway.”

This recognition comes as Kaltura continues to accelerate its mission to power agentic digital experiences across the enterprise. Over the past year, Kaltura has expanded its agentic real-time conversational AI capabilities through the acquisitions of eSelf.ai and PathFactory.ai.

About Kaltura

Kaltura’s mission is to power rich, agentic digital experiences across organizational journeys for customers, employees, learners, and audiences. Its platform combines intelligent content creation, enterprise-grade content management and intelligence, and multimodal conversational engagement capabilities. Kaltura serves leading enterprises, financial institutions, educational institutions, media and telecom providers, and other organizations worldwide. For more information, visit www.kaltura.com.