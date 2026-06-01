Hess Celebrates America’s 250th with Special Mini Collection

NEW YORK, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hess Toy Truck announced the release of the 2026 Hess Mini Collection – America 250 Edition for $39.99 with free standard shipping and Energizer® batteries included, available exclusively at HessToyTruck.com. The limited-edition set carries official America 250 commemorative branding, tying one of the nation’s most beloved toy traditions to the celebration of America’s 250th anniversary.

Introduced in 1998, the annual release of the Hess Mini is a limited-production set of highly detailed, small-scale versions of classic holiday Hess Toy Trucks. This year’s special America 250 Edition set includes four total vehicles inspired by fan-favorite Hess trucks: the 2019 Hess Tow Truck, the 2023 Hess Police Truck, and the 2017 Hess Dump Truck and Loader. In total, the collection features 131 working lights, 22 free-rolling wheels, chrome accents, and detachable display bases with chrome nameplates. Each miniature vehicle is crafted with signature Hess green-and-white styling, authentic detailing, and bright working lights powered by nine pre-inserted Energizer® button cell batteries. Every vehicle is mounted on a detachable display base for showcase display or hands-on play.

Also available, while supplies last, is the My Plush Hess Truck: 2026 Monster Truck, designed especially for the youngest fans. Ideal for birthdays, pre-k graduations, back-to-school, or new baby gifts, the squeeze-activated soft toy is the seventh in the award-winning plush series from Hess, recognized for its comforting lights and fun sing-along songs from parent testers and judges alike. The plush collectible is available at HessToyTruck.com for $39.99 with free standard shipping and Energizer® batteries and is safe for kids of all ages.

Looking ahead, a special limited quantity Collector’s Edition Hess Toy Truck and the traditional holiday Hess Toy Truck will be released later this year with dates to be announced. The Hess Toy Truck, among the best-selling toys annually, is a highly sought-after collectible toy and a treasured holiday tradition shared among families since 1964. Text “HESS” to 437788 to sign up for mobile alerts, and follow Hess Toy Truck on Facebook and Instagram.

For press materials, images or to schedule interviews, contact:

Litzky Public Relations

Phone: (908) 967-3812 | Email: HessToyTruck@litzkypr.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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