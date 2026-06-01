Alpha Cash Cardholders To Get $2.50 Back Monthly on Certain Transit in 11 U.S. Cities

CORNELIUS, N.C., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (“Alpha Modus”) ( NASDAQ: AMOD ), through its subsidiary Alpha Modus Financial Services, LLC, announced today that holders of the Alpha Cash Prepaid Mastercard are now eligible for the Mastercard Public Transit Benefit , a program that returns $2.50 per month to cardholders who tap to ride public transit across 11 major metropolitan markets in the United States.

The mechanics are straightforward: spend $10 or more via contactless payment at the point of transit entry in a participating city during a calendar month and receive a $2.50 statement credit automatically applied within 60 days. Eligible systems span MARTA in Atlanta, MBTA in Boston, CTA and Pace in Chicago, DART in Dallas, LACMTA and Metro Micro in Los Angeles, Miami-Dade's DTPW, PATH and NJ Transit in the New York metro area, SEPTA in Philadelphia, MTS in San Diego, BART in San Francisco, and WMATA in Washington, D.C.

The benefit applies at the point of entry only. Ticket vending machines and online purchases are excluded.

For Alpha Cash users, the significance runs deeper than a monthly rebate. A large share of the platform's target market are unbanked or underbanked adults who have historically been shut out of the rewards and perks available through traditional banking products. With this addition, they can access the same monthly transit benefit available to Mastercard credit and debit cardholders across the U.S.

“For a lot of our users, public transit is not optional,” said Chris Chumas, CSO of Alpha Modus Holdings. “They commute every day, and every dollar spent on getting to work makes a difference. Getting cash back each month for doing something they were already doing is a real benefit, and it sends a clear message: Alpha Cash competes on features, not just access.”

The Mastercard Public Transit Benefit runs through December 31, 2027. Full program terms and conditions are available at mastercard.com/transitbenefit .

About Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (“Alpha Modus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMOD) is a vertical AI company focused on real-time, in-store shopper engagement and attribution. Its patented “closed-loop” retail AI framework, Sense → Decide → Deliver → Attribute, enables brands and retailers to measure the full impact of digital content, physical interactions, and transaction outcomes. Through subsidiaries like Alpha Modus Financial Services, the company is actively deploying technologies that merge artificial intelligence, retail media, and financial access across the physical retail landscape.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Alpha Modus’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections, and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Alpha Modus’s expectations with respect to future performance.

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (“Alpha Modus”) cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Alpha Modus does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

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Website: www.alphamodus.com