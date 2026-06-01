Cosmos Health Enters $69 Billion Global Animal Health Industry with Veterinary C-Scrub Wash 4% Following Successful European Standard Testing Under EN 1656 and EN 1657

CHICAGO, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosmos Health Inc. (“Cosmos Health” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:COSM) , a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group, today announced the extension of its C-Scrub antimicrobial wash brand into the veterinary and animal health sector through the planned launch of a veterinary formulation of C-Scrub Wash 4%, marking the Company’s first entry into the animal health market.

The Company intends to launch the veterinary formulation in the United Kingdom, where C-Scrub is already an established and commercially active human-use brand, with broader international expansion to follow.

The global animal health market was estimated at approximately $68.7 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $156.0 billion by 2033, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 11.0%, according to Grand View Research .

Brand Extension into Animal Health

C-Scrub Wash 4%, manufactured by the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., is a commercially available human-use antimicrobial skin cleanser.

The Company is now extending the C-Scrub brand into the veterinary space following successful independent testing of C-Scrub Wash 4% according to European veterinary disinfectant standards.

This extension leverages the existing product, manufacturing infrastructure, and brand equity of C-Scrub to address a distinct and rapidly growing segment within animal healthcare.

European Veterinary Standards Testing

C-Scrub Wash 4% successfully demonstrated bactericidal activity according to EN 1656:2019 and yeasticidal activity according to EN 1657:2024 following independent testing conducted by Quality Assurance & Control Systems Ltd. (QACS), an EU-based testing laboratory accredited according to EN ISO/IEC 17025:2017. Testing was conducted in May 2026 under clean conditions (3g/L bovine albumin) at 20°C with a 10-minute contact time.

Under EN 1656:2019, C-Scrub Wash 4% demonstrated bactericidal activity meeting the required ≥5 log reduction criterion against four reference organisms required under EN 1656 testing — Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureus, Proteus hauseri, and Enterococcus hirae — at both undiluted (80%) and 50% concentrations.

Under EN 1657:2024, the product demonstrated yeasticidal activity meeting the required ≥4 log reduction criterion against Candida albicans at both undiluted (80%) and 50% concentrations.

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated: “The successful testing of C-Scrub Wash 4% under EN 1656 and EN 1657 represents an important milestone as we extend a brand we have already established in the human healthcare market into the fast-growing veterinary sector. This marks Cosmos Health's first entry into animal health, and we believe that combining existing C-Scrub brand awareness, manufacturing capabilities, and distribution infrastructure positions us to pursue meaningful commercial opportunities globally.”

About C-Scrub Wash 4% for Animal Healthcare

C-Scrub Wash 4% is an antimicrobial wash containing the active substance Chlorhexidine Digluconate 4% w/v — a broad-spectrum antimicrobial agent. Already commercially available for human use, the formulation is now being extended for animal healthcare applications in veterinary environments including breeding, husbandry, veterinary care facilities, transport environments, and related professional settings.

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (Nasdaq: COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Nevada, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life®, Mediterranation®, bio-bebe®, C-Sept® and C-Scrub®. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, enhanced by artificial intelligence drug repurposing technologies, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com , www.skypremiumlife.com , www.cana.gr , www.zipdoctor.co , www.cloudscreen.gr , as well as LinkedIn and X .

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans,” and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could,” generally identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially affect the matters discussed herein for a variety of reasons outside the Company’s control, including, but not limited to: the Company’s ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan; the effectiveness of its digital asset strategies, including accumulation and yield-generating activities; the impact of the war in Ukraine and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and other regions on the Company’s business, operations, and the economy in general; the Company’s ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies; changes in interest rates; changes in foreign currency exchange rates, commodity or other price inflation and deflation; our ability to issue debt on terms and at rates acceptable to us; the impact and expected outcome of investigations, inquiries, claims, and litigation; the challenges of operating in international markets; the adequacy of insurance coverage; the effect of accounting charges and of adopting certain accounting standards; the impact of legal and regulatory changes, including changes to tax laws and regulations; guidance for fiscal 2026 and beyond and financial outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and our current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. You should not rely on our forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to future events, risks and uncertainties – many of which are beyond our control, dependent on the actions of third parties, or currently unknown to us – as well as potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our expectations and projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described from time to time in our periodic reports filed with the SEC and available at the SEC’s website ( www.sec.gov ). There also may be other factors that we cannot anticipate or that are not described herein, generally because we do not currently perceive them to be material. Such factors could cause results to differ materially from our expectations. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update these statements other than as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in our other public statements.

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