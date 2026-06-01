To

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

Executive Management

Bernstorffsgade 40

DK-1577 København V

www.rd.dk







Telephone +45 7012 5300















1 June 2026

Company announcement number 45/2026

Termination of contractual relationship with Scope Ratings

Realkredit Danmark has decided to terminate its contractual relationship with Scope Ratings with effect from 31 August 2026. The bonds will continue to be rated by S&P Global.

The Executive Management





Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.

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