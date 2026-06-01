Plexus Issues Fiscal 2025 Sustainability Report and Announces Transition to Absolute Emission Reduction Targets

NEENAH, WI, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) today announced the release of its Fiscal 2025 Sustainability Report. The report, which is now available on the Sustainability page of plexus.com, marks a significant evolution from intensity-based metrics to measurable, absolute emissions reduction goals. The report details the company’s progress in environmental stewardship, social responsibility and corporate governance, while marking a significant strategic evolution in its climate commitments.

The fiscal 2025 report highlights Plexus’ formal transition from intensity-based emissions goals to absolute emissions reduction targets. This shift aligns the company’s emission reduction strategy with leading international standards and underscores its commitment to achieving a sustainable global footprint and delivering robust revenue growth.

“At Plexus, our vision is to help create the products that build a better world. Our Fiscal 2025 Sustainability Report reflects our commitment to transparency and living that vision every day,” commented Todd Kelsey, President and Chief Executive Officer. “By transitioning to absolute emission reduction targets, we are taking a bold step in our sustainability journey, ensuring that our environmental impact remains a focus as we continue to innovate for our customers and create long-term shareholder value.”

Key Highlights from the fiscal 2025 Sustainability Report:

Emissions Reduction | Introduces a formal commitment to reduce emissions by 2033.

| Introduces a formal commitment to reduce emissions by 2033. Circularity and Waste Management | Successfully scaled its circularity footprint by more than doubling its number of zero waste sites to eight global locations.

| Successfully scaled its circularity footprint by more than doubling its number of zero waste sites to eight global locations. Social Impact and Community Engagement | Advanced its commitment to social responsibility by contributing over $1.4 million to local causes championed by our team members.

| Advanced its commitment to social responsibility by contributing over $1.4 million to local causes championed by our team members. Holistic Team Member Well-Being | Prioritized mental health by providing specialized support that delivers care four times faster than a traditional Employee Assistance Program (EAP).

| Prioritized mental health by providing specialized support that delivers care four times faster than a traditional Employee Assistance Program (EAP). Trust and Transparency | Streamlined reporting through a new Indices framework, enhancing disclosure alignment with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).



The Fiscal 2025 Sustainability Report is available for download on the Sustainability page of plexus.com.

Investor and Media Contact

Shawn Harrison

+1.920.969.6325

shawn.harrison@plexus.com

About Plexus

At Plexus, we help create the products that build a better world. Driven by a passion for excellence, we partner with our customers to design, manufacture and service highly complex products in demanding regulatory environments. From life-saving medical devices and mission-critical aerospace and defense products to industrial automation systems and semiconductor capital equipment, our innovative solutions across the lifecycle of a product converge where advanced technology and human impact intersect. We provide these solutions to market-leading as well as disruptive global companies in the Aerospace/Defense, Healthcare/Life Sciences, and Industrial sectors, supported by a global team of over 20,000 members across our 27 facilities. For more information about Plexus, visit our website at www.plexus.com.

Safe Harbor and Fair Disclosure Statement

The statements contained in this press release that are guidance or which are not historical facts (such as statements in the future tense and statements including believe, expect, intend, plan, anticipate, goal, target and similar terms and concepts), including all discussions of periods which are not yet completed, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include the effects of tariffs, trade disputes, trade agreements and other trade protection measures; the effects of shortages, delays and price fluctuations in obtaining components as a result of economic cycles, capacity constraints, natural disasters or otherwise; the risk of customer delays, changes, cancellations or forecast inaccuracies in both ongoing and new programs; the particular risks relative to new or recent customers, programs or services, which risks include customer and other delays, start-up costs, potential inability to execute, the establishment of appropriate engagement terms, and the lack of a track record of order volume and timing; the risk that new program wins and/or customer demand may not result in the expected revenue or profitability; the lack of visibility of future orders, particularly in view of changing economic conditions; the economic performance of the industries, sectors and customers we serve; the effects of the volume of revenue from certain sectors or programs on our margins in particular periods; our ability to secure new customers, maintain our current customers and deliver product on a timely basis; the risks of concentration of work for certain customers; the effects of start-up costs of new programs and facilities or the costs associated with winding down programs or the closure or consolidation of facilities; possible unexpected costs and operating disruption in transitioning programs, including transitions between Company facilities; the risks associated with excess and obsolete inventory, including the risk that inventory purchased on behalf of our customers may not be consumed or otherwise paid for by the customer, resulting in an inventory write-off; the fact that customer orders may not lead to long-term relationships; our ability to manage successfully and execute a complex business model characterized by high product mix and demanding quality, regulatory, and other requirements; the outcome of litigation and regulatory investigations and proceedings, including the results of any challenges with regard to such outcomes; the ability to realize anticipated savings from restructuring or similar actions, as well as the adequacy of related charges as compared to actual expenses; risks related to information technology systems and data security; increasing regulatory and compliance requirements; any tax law changes and related foreign jurisdiction tax developments; current or potential future barriers to the repatriation of funds that are currently held outside of the United States as a result of actions taken by other countries or otherwise; the potential effects of jurisdictional results on our taxes, tax rates, and our ability to use deferred tax assets and net operating losses; the weakness of the economy regionally or globally; the effect of changes in the pricing and margins of our services; raw materials and component cost fluctuations; the potential effect of fluctuations in the value of the currencies in which we transact business; the effects of changes in economic conditions, political conditions and regulatory matters in the United States and in the other countries in which we do business; the potential effect of other events outside our control, such as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, conflict in the Middle East (including in Iran), escalating tensions between China and Taiwan or China and the United States, tensions in or amongst countries in which we operate or transact business, changes in energy prices, terrorism, global health epidemics and weather events; the impact of increased competition; an inability to successfully manage human capital; changes in financial accounting standards; and other risks detailed herein and in our other Securities and Exchange Commission filings, particularly in Risk Factors contained in our fiscal 2025 Form 10-K.