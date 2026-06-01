Scrum Alliance Honored with 2026 Community Impact Award

DENVER, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scrum Alliance , the leading non-profit certifying body for agile professionals, is thrilled to announce it has been named a 2026 Community Impact Award Winner by Culture of Good, for the second year in a row . This prestigious honor recognizes Scrum Alliance for its relentless commitment to serving others, strengthening local connections, and proving that nonprofit leadership can be a massive force for good.

Presented by Culture of Good, these awards celebrate organizations that refuse to settle for business as usual—organizations that lift others as they climb. Scrum Alliance was selected for its standout initiatives, charitable donations, dedicated volunteer days for employees, and other high-impact efforts.

"Earning the 2026 Community Impact Award is a testament to the culture we've built at Scrum Alliance," said Tristan Boutros, Scrum Alliance CEO. "In a fast-changing world, we're dedicated to helping businesses thrive by being more adaptable and resilient. We carry that same commitment into our communities, ensuring our organization serves as a force for good. This honor belongs to our employees. Their dedication to service is what drives us forward as we work to make a tangible difference in the world."

"At Scrum Alliance, we believe that a strong internal culture is the foundation for external impact," said Kelsi Butler, Head of HR. "Winning the 2026 Community Impact Award is a milestone that reflects the heart of our team. By sustaining a workplace where people feel empowered to lead with purpose, we're able to show up more effectively for our global community. I'm incredibly proud of our staff for their commitment to using their time and talents to make a meaningful difference."

About Scrum Alliance

Scrum Alliance is a nonprofit organization that enables professionals to solve complex problems and deliver value efficiently through agile education, skills recognition and connection to a global community of experts. The organization envisions a world where agile is for anyone—fostering collaboration, adaptability and better outcomes for all. For more information, visit www.scrumalliance.org.

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