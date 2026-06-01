Other World Computing (OWC) Announces Acquisition of PowerON Services, Expanding Global Technology Lifecycle, ITAD, and Sustainability Capabilities

WOODSTOCK, Ill., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Other World Computing (OWC®), a trusted leader in high-performance storage, memory, connectivity, software, and accessories that empower creative and business professionals to maximize performance, enhance reliability, and streamline workflows, today announced the acquisition of PowerON Services, Inc., a recognized leader in IT asset disposition (ITAD), trade-in, reverse logistics, refurbishment, and technology value recovery solutions.

Organizations are making massive investments in technology infrastructure at a time when innovation, especially around AI, is moving incredibly fast, and many are left wondering whether the systems and devices they already own can still keep up. The reality is, much of that technology still has tremendous value and capability left in it, but extending its life in a secure, efficient, and scalable way isn’t easy.

The PowerOn acquisition is an ideal enhancement to OWC’s SellYourMac.com (SYM), one of the world’s largest and most trusted purchasers and resellers of used Apple computers, iPhones, and iPads. Together, the three will ensure organizations have access to the best ways to upgrade, reuse, recover, deploy, and manage technology so they can save money, reduce complexity, remain agile, and keep more equipment out of landfills.

“We’ve spent over 30 years helping consumers, educational customers, and corporations recover value and extend product lifecycles, along with designing programs for computing manufacturers to divert an incredible amount of technology from the landfill back into the reuse market,” said Brent Kelley, Founder and CEO, PowerON Services. “What excited us about OWC is that they’ve always been at the forefront of extending the usability of technology, which meshes so well with our reuse-first philosophies. They understand that great technology shouldn’t have a short lifespan, customers deserve smarter and more sustainable solutions, and doing the right thing for the environment can absolutely go hand-in-hand with building a strong global business.”

“What Brent and the PowerON team have built is really special because they understand this business isn’t just about recycling hardware. It’s about helping organizations get more value out of the technology they already own, keeping good equipment working longer, protecting data properly, reducing unnecessary waste, and creating smarter lifecycle strategies from beginning to end,” said Larry O’Connor, Founder and CEO, Other World Computing (OWC). “OWC was founded on this belief, and we are delighted to bring an organization of PowerON’s caliber into the fold, as we endeavor to grow and enhance our capabilities in these areas.”

“We are excited about what this means for our teams and our customers. PowerON brings a level of experience and program depth that fits naturally with what we’ve been building through OWC and SYM (Sell Your Mac). Together we have a real opportunity to expand our reach, improve the customer experience, and continue pushing the industry toward smarter reuse and recovery,” said Jon Murphy, General Manager (GM), ITAD, Other World Computing (OWC).

For more than three decades, PowerON Services, Inc. has remained at the forefront of the IT asset disposition (ITAD), trade-in, and electronics value recovery industry, delivering innovative take-back and reuse solutions to some of the world’s largest organizations. Founded in 1994, PowerON specializes in the movement, processing, refurbishment, and responsible recycling of used computing, mobile, and consumer electronic devices. Headquartered in Roseville, California, just outside Sacramento, the company operates a primary processing facility supported by a network of third-party partner facilities serving customers across the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific regions. As part of the OWC family of companies, PowerOn's operational and services footprint will be dramatically expanded across America and around the world. PowerON’s comprehensive service offerings include customized and turnkey product take-back programs, value recovery solutions, reuse strategies, reverse logistics, repair services, secure data destruction, recycling, de-manufacturing, and brand protection initiatives. The company’s leadership team brings more than 100 years of combined experience across the ITAD and trade-in industries, with expertise spanning global sales, software development, customer service, logistics, value forecasting, design, marketing, and data security. This collaborative and multidisciplinary approach enables PowerON to deliver world-class reuse and recycling solutions while helping clients maximize value recovery and support sustainability goals.

PowerON Industry Certifications and Recognition

PowerON maintains some of the industry’s highest operational and environmental standards through multiple internationally recognized certifications, including:

ISO 9001:2015 Certified

ISO 45001:2018 Certified

ISO 14001:2015 Certified

R2v3 Certified

PowerON has also earned significant recognition for its growth and environmental leadership, including:

Seven-time recipient of the Inc. 5000 “Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies in America” award

Two-time honoree of the Sacramento Business Journal’s “Top 50 Fastest Growing Companies”

Recipient of the 2011 Waste Reduction Awards Program (WRAP) Award

Bringing PowerON into OWC brings together two companies that believe technology should last longer, deliver more value, and create less waste. By combining OWC’s world-class data storage, memory cards and readers, connectivity, expansion, software and apps, accessories, and services with PowerON’s take-back programs, ITAD services, reverse logistics, and value recovery experience and expertise, the two companies will enable customers to achieve a more complete technology lifecycle ecosystem built around smarter reuse, sustainability, and long-term ROI.

About SellYourMac.com (SYM)

Founded in 2006 and branded as SYM (SellYourMac.com) in 2009, SYM is one of the world’s largest and most trusted purchaser of used Apple computers, iPhones, and iPads. SYM has since grown to occupy an 8,000 sq. ft. facility in Blue Ash, Ohio, a suburb of Cincinnati. SYM has built its reputation on superior customer service and by offering top-dollar payouts for used Apple products. SYM has helped more than 100,000 customers recoup value from their used devices, having paid out over $71,979,537 to date.

About Other World Computing (OWC)

Founded in 1988, Other World Computing (OWC®) is a trusted leader in high-performance storage, docks, and memory card solutions that empower professionals in video and audio production, photography, and business with the tools to maximize the performance and reliability of their workflows seamlessly. OWC’s professional-grade storage, expansion, media cards, docks, and connectivity, as well as its apps and accessories, are built to last by the people who use them: creatives, businesses, and consumers. For further information, please visit www.owc.com. OWC can also be found on LinkedIn and X.

©2026 Other World Computing (OWC). All other brand and product names contained in this announcement may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

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Contact Info



Nicole Gorman

nicole.gorman@gormancommunications.com

+1 508-397-0131

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