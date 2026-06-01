reAlpha (NASDAQ: AIRE) to Host “AIRE Time With Mike” Fireside Chat Moderated by Benchmark Analyst Daniel Kurnos

DUBLIN, Ohio, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- reAlpha Tech Corp. (Nasdaq: AIRE) (“reAlpha” or the “Company”), an AI-powered real estate technology company, today announced it will host a live X Spaces fireside chat as part of its ongoing “AIRE Time With Mike” series, featuring conversations around market trends, technology, and developments across the real estate and mortgage industries, on Friday, June 5, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.

Daniel Kurnos, CFA, Managing Director and Internet & Media Analyst at The Benchmark Company, will moderate a discussion with Mike Logozzo, Chief Executive Officer of reAlpha, and Thomas Kutzman, Chief Financial Officer of reAlpha, focused on the housing market, mortgage industry trends, artificial intelligence applications across real estate, and reAlpha’s position within the evolving real estate technology landscape.

The discussion is expected to include commentary surrounding broader housing and mortgage market conditions, AI-driven operational efficiencies across the industry, and developments shaping the real estate technology landscape.

“Artificial intelligence is beginning to reshape core parts of the real estate and mortgage experience, from customer acquisition to transaction execution,” said Mike Logozzo, Chief Executive Officer of reAlpha. “At the same time, market conditions are putting real pressure on the industry to operate more efficiently and deliver a simpler consumer experience. We believe these shifts are accelerating the need for more integrated, efficient platforms, and we are building reAlpha to reduce friction across the entire homebuying journey. Conversations like this are an opportunity to explore how that shift is unfolding across the industry.”

X Spaces Call Information

Title: AIRE Time With Mike

AIRE Time With Mike Participants: Mike Logozzo, Chief Executive Officer, and Thomas Kutzman, Chief Financial Officer

Mike Logozzo, Chief Executive Officer, and Thomas Kutzman, Chief Financial Officer Moderator: Daniel Kurnos, CFA, Managing Director and Internet & Media Analyst at The Benchmark Company

Daniel Kurnos, CFA, Managing Director and Internet & Media Analyst at The Benchmark Company Format: Live Audio Call via X Spaces

Live Audio Call via X Spaces Date: Friday, June 5, 2026

Friday, June 5, 2026 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Access: Available at https://x.com/i/spaces/1jGXggjBykdKZ?s=20

Available at https://x.com/i/spaces/1jGXggjBykdKZ?s=20 Replay: Following the call, a transcript will be available on ir.realpha.com for at least 12 months after the call is held.

About reAlpha Tech Corp.

reAlpha Tech Corp. (Nasdaq: AIRE) is an AI-powered real estate technology company that aims to transform the multi-trillion-dollar U.S. real estate services market. reAlpha is developing an end-to-end platform that streamlines real estate transactions through integrated brokerage, mortgage, and title services. With a strategic, acquisition-driven growth model and proprietary AI infrastructure, reAlpha is building a vertically integrated ecosystem designed to deliver a simpler, smarter, and more affordable path to homeownership. For more information, visit www.realpha.com .

Disclosure Information

reAlpha periodically provides other information for investors on its investor relations website, ir.realpha.com , X account ( https://x.com/reAlpha ), LinkedIn account ( linkedin.com/company/realpha-homes ), and through various social media channels, including Giri Devanur’s, reAlpha’s Executive Chairman, X account ( x.com/giridevanur ) and LinkedIn account ( linkedin.com/in/giridevanur ); Mike Logozzo’s LinkedIn account ( linkedin.com/in/mike-logozzo ) and X account ( x.com/mike_logozzo ); and Thomas Kutzman’s, reAlpha’s Chief Financial Officer, X account ( https://x.com/thomaskutzman ) and LinkedIn account ( https://www.linkedin.com/in/thomaskutzman ) as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Investors are encouraged to monitor all of these accounts, in addition to reAlpha’s press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts, for updates, announcements, and relevant Company information.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes “forward-looking statements.” Any statements other than statements of historical fact contained herein, including statements by reAlpha’s Chief Executive Officer, Mike Logozzo or any other Company representatives, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may”, “should”, “could”, “might”, “plan”, “possible”, “project”, “strive”, “budget”, “forecast”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “predict”, “potential” or “continue”, or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Although reAlpha believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. reAlpha’s future results, level of activity, performance or achievements may differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, and there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking statements. For more information about the factors that could cause such differences, please refer to reAlpha’s filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and reAlpha does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Payton Cuddy, Senior Marketing Manager

media@realpha.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Adele Carey, VP of Investor Relations