Ticketplus Files Registration Statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for Proposed Initial Public Offering

SANTIAGO, Chile and NEW YORK, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ticketplus Ltd. (the “Company”) announced today that it has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in connection with a proposed initial public offering of ordinary shares. The Company intends to list its ordinary shares on Nasdaq under the symbol “TP.”

The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the offering have not yet been determined. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or other terms of the offering.

Roth Capital Partners, Bancroft Capital LLC and MDB Capital are acting as underwriters for the proposed offering.

About Ticketplus

Ticketplus is a technology company founded in 2014 with operating headquarters in Santiago, Chile. The Company operates a proprietary, full-stack technology platform that powers the live entertainment industry across Latin America, with a footprint in eleven countries: Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay. Ticketplus operates under a dual business model: direct operations in Chile, its home market, and a SaaS model in the remaining countries of the region, where its platform is licensed to local ticketing companies, venues, and promoters that operate under their own brands.

Legal Notice

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: Roth Capital Partners, 888 San Clemente Drive, Suite 400, Newport Beach, CA 92660, or by emailing: rothecm@roth.com; Bancroft Capital, LLC, 501 Office Center Drive, Ste. 130, Fort Washington, PA 19034, or by emailing: InvestmentBanking@bancroft4vets.com; and MDB Capital, 14135 Midway Road, Suite G-150, Addison, TX 75001, or by emailing: erayo@mdb.com. The preliminary prospectus will also be available on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

Investor Contact

Jack Perkins

KCSA Strategic Communications

Ticketplus@kcsa.com