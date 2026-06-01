Critical Mineral Stocks Garner Major Attention as Multi-Billion-Dollar Market Expansion Accelerates Worldwide

NEW YORK, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market News Updates News Commentary - Globally, there is a heightened focus on utilizing scientific methods to develop crucial mineral resources as countries aim to secure raw materials essential for various sectors like electric vehicles, renewable energy, AI infrastructure, semiconductors, aerospace, and defense technologies. Governments and private companies are increasingly adopting advanced geological modeling, AI-driven mineral exploration, precise drilling techniques, and environmentally friendly extraction methods to boost efficiency and reduce environmental impact. Minerals such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, copper, graphite, and rare earth elements are now acknowledged as vital resources due to their pivotal role in fueling a wide array of technologies, ranging from battery storage systems to cutting-edge electronics and sustainable energy infrastructure. Active Companies to keep a close eye on include: Deep Sea Minerals Corp. (CSE: SEAS) (OTCQB: DSEAF), TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC), Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX), Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX-V: PNG) (OTCQB: KRKNF) and Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG).

The International Energy Agency (IEA) projects that the market value of essential minerals for energy transition could potentially grow from the current $325 billion to approximately $770 billion by 2040 in scenarios advocating aggressive adoption of clean energy practices. The increasing emphasis on science-based resource development is spurring investments in innovative mining technologies, novel mineral processing methods, and recycling systems aimed at establishing more dependable and sustainable supply chains. Exploration companies are increasingly leveraging satellite imagery, machine learning, geochemical assessments, and automation to identify superior deposits while reducing development costs and operational risks.

Analysts predict that the global critical minerals market could reach nearly $670 billion by 2032, driven by rising demands from EV batteries, renewable energy systems, data centers, and advanced manufacturing processes. Simultaneously, the United Nations has warned that the demand for essential minerals could triple by 2030 and quadruple by 2040 due to the ongoing global expansion of electrification and digital infrastructure. Besides applications in energy transition, critical minerals are gaining importance in areas such as national security, aerospace, robotics, and defense manufacturing.

DEEP SEA MINERALS CORP (CSE: SEAS) (OTCQB: DSEAF) ACHIEVES SUBSTANTIAL COMPLIANCE DETERMINATION FROM NOAA UNDER DSHMRA FOR SEABED MINERAL CONCESSIONS - Deep Sea Minerals Corp. (FSE: X450) (“Deep Sea” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (“NOAA”) has determined that the Company’s application submitted under the Deep Seabed Hard Mineral Resources Act (“DSHMRA”) is in substantial compliance with applicable U.S. regulatory requirements.

The determination represents an important milestone in the federal review process governing exploration and commercial recovery activities for polymetallic nodules in areas beyond national jurisdiction. NOAA administers the DSHMRA framework for U.S. companies seeking authorization for deep seabed mineral activities.

“This marks a significant step forward for Deep Sea Minerals and reinforces our commitment to advancing responsible, science-based development of critical mineral resources,” said James Deckelman, Chief Executive Officer of Deep Sea Minerals. “We believe the United States is increasingly recognizing the strategic importance of secure and diversified critical mineral supply chains, and we are proud to be participating in that emerging framework.”

The Company believes this milestone positions Deep Sea Minerals as one of only three publicly traded or public-market pathway companies to have received a NOAA substantial compliance determination under the DSHMRA regulatory process. NOAA’s determination of substantial compliance confirms that the Company’s application contains the information required to advance through the federal review process, representing a significant milestone in the Company’s strategy to participate in the emerging U.S. critical mineral supply chain. The determination does not constitute a decision regarding certification of the application or the issuance or transfer of any license or permit.

Upon full application approval, The Company’s seabed mineral concession spans approximately 150,000 km2 within the Pacific Ocean across offshore exploration blocks defined by geographic coordinates under NOAA’s DSHMRA framework. The scale and strategic position of the concession area provide the Company with exposure to one of the larger U.S.-aligned seabed mineral land positions within the emerging deep sea critical minerals sector.

Deep Sea Minerals continues to support a transparent and environmentally responsible approach to deep seabed mineral development, including ongoing scientific assessment, stakeholder engagement, and adherence to evolving regulatory standards.

Polymetallic nodules found on the deep ocean floor contain critical minerals including nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese, which are essential inputs for electrification, energy infrastructure, defense applications, and advanced manufacturing technologies. Continued… Read this full release and additional news for Deep Sea Minerals by visiting: https://deepseamineralscorp.com/investors/#news-releases

Deep-sea mineral resources draw growing interest as governments seek supply diversification creating opportunity for Companies that may include:

TMC the metals company Inc. (Nasdaq: TMC), a leading developer of the world’s largest resource of critical metals essential to energy, defense, manufacturing and infrastructure, recently announced that the USA B exploration license application submitted by its U.S. subsidiary, The Metals Company USA LLC (TMC USA), had been formally certified by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The USA B application area covers ~122,000 km of seafloor and hosts an estimated 1.02 billion tonnes of polymetallic nodules based upon TMC’s Technical Report Summary for the Initial Assessment published in August 2025. In addition to the USA B exploration license application, TMC USA is also advancing a consolidated application for an exploration license and commercial recovery permit for the USA A area, which was submitted to NOAA on January 22, 2026, and later determined to be fully compliant on April 28, 2026.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX) and American Ocean Minerals Corporation (“AOMC”) recently announced Odyssey has filed a registration statement on Form S-4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) in connection with the companies’ previously announced proposed merger transaction.

The proposed transaction is intended to create a scaled marine critical minerals platform by combining Odyssey’s operational experience and public-company infrastructure with AOMC’s capital resources, strategic investments and multi-jurisdictional marine mineral portfolio. AOMC’s strategy combines a multi-jurisdiction asset base with a staged commercialization plan. The platform is expected to include interests associated with existing Cook Islands exclusive economic zone exploration licenses held by CIC Limited and Ocean Minerals LLC’s subsidiary Moana Minerals Ltd., together with U.S.-pathway application-stage project areas being pursued through AOM Area-1 LLC and AOM Area-2 LLC under the Deep Seabed Hard Mineral Resources Act (DSHMRA), administered by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX-V: PNG) (OTCQB: KRKNF) recently announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with SEFINE SISAM (Strategic Unmanned Systems Research Center) during the SAHA exposition in Türkiye.

As part of the agreement, Kraken will work with SISAM to integrate KATFISH into its mission planning software and develop automatic target recognition (ATR) capabilities for Kraken Synthetic Aperture Sonar.

“We’re pleased to continue our work with SEFINE following a successful at-sea demonstration earlier this year,” said Bernard Mills, Executive Vice President of Defence at Kraken Robotics. “This partnership poises us to rapidly develop and deliver relevant capability in a region that combines industrial excellence and operational need. Together, we are advancing fully integrated, autonomous solutions for seabed warfare and mine countermeasures—enhancing the speed, accuracy, and efficiency of maritime security operations.”

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) recently announced that the Deepwater Asgard was awarded a five-well contract in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea with an undisclosed operator. The estimated 390-day campaign is expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2026 and contribute approximately $158 million in backlog, excluding additional services and compensation for mobilization and demobilization.

Inclusive of the recently announced fixtures on the Transocean Barents in Norway, and the Deepwater Orion, Deepwater Aquila, and Deepwater Corcovado in Brazil, total backlog additions approximate $1.6 billion since the beginning of April.

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SOURCE: Market News Updates