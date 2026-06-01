AIM ImmunoTech Completes Phase 2 DURIPANC Enrollment Milestone Ahead of Schedule, Advancing Ampligen Toward Critical Pancreatic Cancer Clinical Milestones

OCALA, Fla., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) (“AIM” or the “Company”) today announced a significant milestone in its pancreatic cancer development program, with enrollment of the final subject, barring disqualifying pre-treatment circumstances. The final planned subject is scheduled for treatment in mid-June, surpassing the Company's original enrollment target of July 2026 in the Phase 2 clinical trial of AIM’s drug Ampligen® (rintatolimod) combined with AstraZeneca’s anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor Imfinzi® (durvalumab) in the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer patients with stable disease post-FOLFIRINOX standard of care (the “DURIPANC” study) (see: ClinicalTrials.gov NCT05927142).

The ahead-of-schedule enrollment milestone reinforces AIM’s emphasis on accelerating momentum and keeps the Company on track for a planned December 2026 evaluation of the study's primary endpoint, Clinical Benefit Rate ("CBR"), a key measure of treatment effectiveness in one of the deadliest and most difficult-to-treat cancers.

AIM previously reported positive year-end interim results in DURIPANC and intends to publish its next interim report in the next two to three weeks.

"This achievement represents another important execution milestone for the DURIPANC program and further strengthens the momentum behind Ampligen in pancreatic cancer," said AIM Chief Executive Officer Thomas K. Equels. "We continue to observe encouraging survival outcomes, consistently high quality-of-life measures and Ampligen's strong safety profile. Together with our ongoing Phase 3 planning efforts, orphan drug designations in the United States and Europe, expanding global intellectual property portfolio, and growing body of positive clinical data, we believe Ampligen is advancing toward a significant value-inflection period for AIM and, most importantly, toward addressing a critical unmet need for pancreatic cancer patients."

Mr. Equels continued, "We remain on track to complete Ampligen dosing for all subjects in August, which should allow us to evaluate the study's critical primary endpoint of Clinical Benefit Rate in December 2026. Clinical Benefit Rate is defined as stable disease, partial response, or complete response six months after initiation of combination therapy."

The enrollment milestone further advances AIM's broader pancreatic cancer strategy, which includes ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial planning and continued expansion of its global regulatory and intellectual property position. The planned Phase 3 program is supported by positive published data from a Dutch government-approved Named Patient Program involving Ampligen-treated pancreatic cancer patients, as well as encouraging findings from the ongoing DURIPANC study. Collectively, these programs have generated clinical experience in more than 100 pancreatic cancer patients treated with Ampligen and continue to support the Company's strategy of advancing Ampligen toward pivotal-stage development.

DURIPANC is an investigator-initiated, exploratory, open-label, single-center study conducted through a collaboration among AIM ImmunoTech, AstraZeneca, and Erasmus Medical Center in the Netherlands. The primary objective of the study is to evaluate the CBR of the combination therapy. Secondary and exploratory objectives include assessing overall survival and progression-free survival, evaluating immune-monitoring through tissue biopsies and peripheral immune profiling, and measuring patient quality of life.

Pancreatic cancer remains one of the most lethal malignancies worldwide and is projected to become the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States. Despite decades of research, treatment options remain limited, highlighting the urgent need for innovative therapeutic approaches that can improve survival and quality of life for patients.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.



AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of its lead product, Ampligen® (rintatolimod), for the treatment of late-stage pancreatic cancer, a lethal and unmet global health problem. Ampligen is a dsRNA and highly selective TLR3 agonist immuno-modulator that has shown broad-spectrum activity in clinical trials.



For more information, please visit aimimmuno.com and connect with the Company on X, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by those sections. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For all forward-looking statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “potential,” “anticipates,” “projects,” or the negative or plural of these words, or other similar expressions that are predictions or indicate future events or prospects, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Any forward-looking statements set forth in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company’s current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and beliefs concerning future events and conditions, which are subject to change. Such forward-looking statements may include statements relating to: the timing of evaluation of the DURIPANC study's primary endpoint; the Clinical Benefit Rate; the anticipated survival outcomes, quality-of-life measures, and the safety profile of subjects and the expected timing thereof; the Company’s Phase 3 clinical trial planning efforts; the potential advancement of Ampligen toward pivotal-stage development; the timing of commencement, enrollment, completion, and results of clinical trials; IP expansion and regulatory progress; and timing for receiving government approvals, if at all. The Company does not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof, except as required by applicable law. The Company is in various stages of seeking to determine whether Ampligen will be effective in the treatment of multiple types of viral diseases, cancers, and immune-deficiency disorders, and disclosures in the Company’s reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), on its website, and in its press releases set forth its current and anticipated future activities. These activities are subject to change for a number of reasons. Significant additional testing and trials will be required to determine whether Ampligen® will be effective in the treatment of these conditions. Results obtained in preclinical studies do not necessarily predict results in humans. Human clinical trials will be necessary to prove whether or not Ampligen® will be efficacious in humans. No assurance can be given as to whether current or planned clinical trials will be successful or yield favorable data, and the trials are subject to many factors including lack of regulatory approval(s), lack of study drug, lack of adequate funding, or a change in priorities at the institutions sponsoring other trials. Even if these clinical trials are initiated, the Company cannot assure that the clinical studies will be successful or yield any useful data. No assurance can be given that the findings in preliminary studies will prove true or that such studies will yield favorable results, or that future studies will not result in findings that are different from those reported in the studies referenced in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC, on the Company’s website, and in its press releases. Operating in foreign countries carries with it a number of risks, including potential difficulties in enforcing intellectual property rights. The Company cannot assure that its potential foreign operations will not be adversely affected by these risks.

For a detailed discussion of risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please review the “Risk Factors” section in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this press release should be read in conjunction with such filings. These filings are available at www.sec.gov and www.aimimmuno.com. The information found on the Company’s website is not incorporated by reference into this press release and is included for reference purposes only.

