Turnover of Apranga Group in May 2026

Retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 34.3 million in May 2026 and increased by 13.8% compared to May 2025.

In January-May 2026, the retail turnover of Apranga Group (including VAT) totalled EUR 144.7 million and increased by 9.6% year-to-year.

In January-May 2026, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania increased by 11.4% year-to-year, in Latvia increased by 5.9%, while in Estonia increased by 8.1%.

Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 175 stores (103 in Lithuania, 45 in Latvia and 27 in Estonia) covering the gross area of 93.8 thousand sq. m., or by 1.5% more than a year ago.

Rimantas Perveneckas

Apranga Group General Manager

+370 5 2390801











