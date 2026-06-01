Sophos and Rubrik Make Microsoft 365 Backup and Recovery, Powered by Rubrik Cyber Resilience, Available to Sophos Customers Worldwide

OXFORD, United Kingdom, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos, a global cybersecurity leader, and Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK), the Security and AI Operations company, today announced the general availability of Sophos Backup and Recovery Powered by Rubrik Cyber Resilience. The offering enables Sophos’ customers to rapidly recover Microsoft 365 data following ransomware, account compromise, insider threats, or accidental deletion, all managed within Sophos Central, the defense system they already use to run their security operations.

Today’s announcement follows the companies’ strategic partnership announced in August 2025, bringing integrated Microsoft 365 backup and recovery capabilities into production for thousands of organizations worldwide.

Microsoft 365 is the operational backbone of modern business, running email, identity, and collaboration for hundreds of millions of users worldwide. That scale also makes it a prime target, with attackers exploiting compromised identities to access data, move laterally, and disrupt operations, often before detection.

With Sophos Backup and Recovery Powered by Rubrik Cyber Resilience now generally available, organizations can move beyond fragmented workflows and manage both threat response and data recovery within a single platform. By bringing recovery into the same platform used for threat detection and response, organizations can quickly understand what was affected and restore clean, trusted data without leaving Sophos Central.

“Staying operational in a world of constant digital disruption requires confidence in your ability to quickly recover,” said Tom Foucha, VP product management, Sophos. “By bringing recovery directly into the same platform where security teams detect and respond to threats, we’re making cyber resilience practical. This gives organizations a faster, more direct way to withstand attacks and keep their business running.”

Available as an add-on for Sophos customers, the solution integrates Rubrik’s SaaS-based Microsoft 365 protection into Sophos Central, covering Exchange Online, OneDrive, SharePoint, and Teams. Security teams gain a unified experience across threat response and data recovery, eliminating the need for separate tools while strengthening resilience with air-gapped, immutable backups and fast, granular recovery at scale.

Key capabilities include:

Secure, immutable backups : Microsoft 365 backups are isolated with air-gapped architecture, WORM-locked immutability, and customer-controlled encryption, ensuring attackers cannot tamper with protected data — even with compromised credentials.

: Microsoft 365 backups are isolated with air-gapped architecture, WORM-locked immutability, and customer-controlled encryption, ensuring attackers cannot tamper with protected data — even with compromised credentials. Fast, flexible recovery : Security teams can search and restore emails, files, mailboxes, OneDrive accounts, SharePoint sites, and Teams data — either granularly or at scale — to original or alternate users, including inactive accounts.

: Security teams can search and restore emails, files, mailboxes, OneDrive accounts, SharePoint sites, and Teams data — either granularly or at scale — to original or alternate users, including inactive accounts. Automated protection : The platform automatically discovers new users, sites, and workloads, applying policy-driven protection via Entra ID-based controls to reduce manual effort and ensure continuous coverage.

: The platform automatically discovers new users, sites, and workloads, applying policy-driven protection via Entra ID-based controls to reduce manual effort and ensure continuous coverage. Unified operations in Sophos Central: Backup and recovery are managed alongside detection and response in a single console, giving teams a complete view of both threats and recovery actions.

“For organizations, where Microsoft 365 anchors everything from email to collaboration to critical file storage, its resilience isn’t optional,” said Mallika Swaminathan, product management lead at Rubrik. “Effective cyber resilience means ensuring recovery is reliable and rapid when organizations need it most. By embedding recovery into Sophos Central, we’re simplifying how organizations protect and restore their Microsoft 365 data in critical moments.”

Sophos defends more than 600,000 customers worldwide. Sophos Central integrates more than 350 telemetry sources across endpoint, cloud, network, identity, email, and business applications, giving the Rubrik integration immediate access to rich security context that helps teams recover more quickly and with greater precision.

Sophos Backup and Recovery Powered by Rubrik Cyber Resilience is available now. Customers can contact their Sophos partner or sales representative to activate the offering.

About Sophos

Sophos, a global cybersecurity leader, defends more than 600,000 organizations worldwide with the industry’s first AI-native defense system: a single, connected architecture where every control point operates as one. Powered by agentic AI and elite human expertise, Sophos detects, investigates, and neutralizes threats before they become business-disrupting events. Working alongside a global ecosystem of managed service providers, resellers, and technology partners, Sophos compounds intelligence from every threat encountered and every environment defended to make every customer’s defense stronger than the last. More information is available at sophos.com.

About Rubrik

Rubrik (RBRK), the Security and AI Operations Company, leads at the intersection of data protection, cyber resilience, and enterprise AI acceleration. Rubrik Security Cloud delivers complete cyber resilience by securing, monitoring, and recovering data, identities, and workloads across clouds. Rubrik Agent Cloud accelerates trusted AI agent deployments at scale by monitoring and auditing agentic actions, enforcing real-time guardrails, fine-tuning for accuracy and undoing agentic mistakes. For more information, please visit www.rubrik.com and follow @rubrikInc on X (formerly Twitter) and Rubrik on LinkedIn.