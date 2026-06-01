Global Mofy AI Limited Applies to Join Snowflake Partner Network to Advance Digital Content Data Ecosystem

BEIJING, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Mofy AI Limited (the “Company” or “Global Mofy”) (Nasdaq: GMM), a generative AI-driven technology solutions provider engaged in virtual content production and the development of 3D digital assets, today announced that it has applied to join the Snowflake Partner Network (SPN), part of Snowflake’s global AI Data Cloud ecosystem.

The application reflects Global Mofy’s continued efforts to expand its global technology ecosystem and strengthen its digital content data capabilities. As demand for AI-powered content creation, high-quality digital assets and scalable data infrastructure continues to grow, Global Mofy is focused on building more efficient, secure and intelligent solutions for customers across film, television, gaming, digital cultural tourism and other digital content sectors.

Global Mofy has developed capabilities across virtual content production, high-precision 3D digital asset creation and generative AI technology. By aligning its industry resources, production experience and digital asset capabilities with leading cloud and data ecosystems, the Company aims to further enhance the management, utilization and commercialization of digital content data.

Through its broader ecosystem strategy, Global Mofy plans to explore opportunities to develop integrated digital content data solutions designed to support data governance, intelligent asset management, AI-assisted production workflows and scalable deployment across multiple commercial scenarios.

“This initiative marks another step in Global Mofy’s global ecosystem strategy,” said Wenjun Jiang, CTO of Global Mofy. “We believe that the future of digital content will be increasingly driven by intelligent data infrastructure, high-quality digital assets and AI-powered production capabilities. Global Mofy will continue to strengthen its technology ecosystem and deliver more efficient, secure and intelligent digital content solutions to customers worldwide.”

About Global Mofy AI Limited

Global Mofy AI Limited (Nasdaq: GMM) is a generative AI-driven technology solutions provider engaged in virtual content production, and the development of digital assets for the digital content industry. Utilizing its proprietary “Mofy Lab” technology platform, which consists of interactive 3D and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technology, the Company creates high-definition virtual versions of a wide range of physical world objects in 3D ranging from characters, objects to scenes and more. The digital assets can be used in different applications, including movies, TV series, AR/VR, animation, advertising, gaming, and more. Global Mofy Metaverse is one of the leading digital asset banks in China, which consists of more than 150,000 high-precision 3D digital assets. For more information, please visit www.globalmofy.ai or ir.globalmofy.cn.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs, and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

Global Mofy AI Ltd.

Investor Relations Department

ir@mof-vfx.com