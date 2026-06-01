Solana Unchained Unveils Standalone Crypto Wallet Hub and Details May 29 Presale Inception with Tiered Token Pricing





SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solana Unchained today disclosed the finalized launch parameters for its upcoming cryptographic utility ecosystem, confirming that its public presale phase will officially commence on May 30, 2026. Alongside the timing details, the project unveiled the architecture of its standalone mobile and browser application, the Unchained Wallet, which will serve as the primary consumer product and interface hub for the network's decentralized protocols.

The ecosystem establishes a functional framework where every internal network service requires the utilization of the native Solana Unchained token, ticker symbol $UCHN.

Standalone Storage Software and Native Feature Integration

Operating as a standalone digital asset product, the software application is accessible via its dedicated platform home at Unchainedwallet.io. The application provides standard decentralized wallet functions, including asset swaps, biometric verification, and non-custodial token storage, while natively embedding three core infrastructure layers directly into the user interface.

The first embedded layer is the Commerce Protocol, an on-chain transactional storefront that lets users buy global merchant gift cards, mobile data top-ups, and travel eSIM profiles without third-party web redirection or identity verification checkouts. This protocol utilizes an automated 2% network fee on purchases, with half of the collected fee volume distributed back to ecosystem participants who lock their assets in the network vault. For user security, the standalone wallet integrates decentralized Social Recovery and automated Inheritance smart contracts to safeguard holdings against key loss or permanent account inactivity.





Initial Public Allocation Metrics and Progressing Price Scales

The public presale opening on May 29, 2026, introduces a multi-stage distribution timeline designed to allocate a portion of the fixed 100,000,000 total token supply. The first allocation stage establishes an opening price of $0.05 per native $UCHN token. Upon completion of the initial phase, the asset pricing programmatically scales up to $0.07 per token for the subsequent phase. To support transparency and participant confidence throughout the allocation process, Solana Unchained’s smart contract infrastructure has undergone independent security audits by SolidProof and Cyberscope, providing additional technical assurance regarding the integrity of the token distribution framework.

Following the conclusion of the tiered allocation timeline, the token is scheduled for official decentralized exchange listing and public launch at a baseline market price of $0.50. The underlying token configuration operates on a strict non-inflationary framework, meaning no additional tokens can be minted or introduced to the supply pool after deployment.

Automated Access Tiers Managed by On-Chain Balance Oracles

The platform utilizes an automated AI Tool Hub containing a Trading Insight Generator for plain-language market analytics, a Content Automation Suite for marketing copy generation, and a DeFi Workflow Optimizer. Access to these utilities is regulated by a lightweight balance oracle that reads user wallet holdings to verify tier permissions. Committing 5,000 tokens unlocks the Pro tier for unlimited advanced model requests, while higher commitments up to 100,000 tokens grant access to Elite and Governance privileges, including priority queues and protocol voting rights.

"The launch of the standalone wallet infrastructure at Unchainedwallet.io marks a major development step," stated an official project spokesperson. "By housing our artificial intelligence utilities alongside built-in recovery and retail commerce engines inside an independent application, we ensure the native token remains a continuous requirement for practical on-chain execution."





Yield Structures and Post-Launch Settlement Guidelines

During the active presale lifecycle, individuals who deposit assets into the platform's liquid yield contract can access temporary tiered promotional rates reaching up to 150% annually, distributed as weekly payouts. Once the token undergoes its official public generation and exchange listing, these promotional tiers will close. The system will then transition to a permanent, uniform reward rate of 7% annually for all asset holders, distributed on a monthly schedule and supported directly by the fees gathered from the AI hub and commerce applications.

About Solana Unchained

Solana Unchained is a decentralized utility network built on the Solana blockchain that combines automated artificial intelligence tools with non-custodial asset protection and digital commerce protocols. The platform centers on usage-driven token dynamics, transparent software access tiers, and standalone security applications for digital asset participants.

Media Contact:

Richard T. Dale

Website: https://www.solanaunchained.com/

X (Twitter): https://x.com/Unchained_Token

Telegram: https://t.me/Solana_unchained

Disclaimer: This content is provided by sponsor. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a488cf2-abb0-4436-a5cb-f5164cfc23bf

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/70fde74d-7292-436f-87ec-3cb203b333f4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/374d08c4-e7c9-4400-8106-48e3bc6211b9