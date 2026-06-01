Blue Heron Design-Build Firm Names Kevin Adams as CEO

Company Founder Tyler Jones transitions to new role, deepening focus on vision, design excellence and innovation

LAS VEGAS, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Heron, the nationally acclaimed design-build firm, today announced that Kevin Adams has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer. Adams, who brings a proven track record of leading high-growth enterprises — driving strategy, building culture and scaling organizations across multiple markets and geographies, will report to company Founder Tyler Jones . Jones, who created Blue Heron in 2004, and built the company into one of the most recognized luxury residential design brands in Southern Nevada, will continue to lead as founder, maintaining active and visible responsibility for company vision, brand purpose, key partnerships, design experience and new market strategy.



The appointment marks a pivotal milestone for Blue Heron as the company initiates its expansion plan into Utah and beyond. The leadership structure is intentionally designed to separate and accelerate two critical functions: the visionary design and architecture that has defined Blue Heron for more than two decades, and the strategic and organizational leadership required to grow that vision into a multi-state enterprise — without compromising the design integrity and client experience that define it.



Adams is not new to Blue Heron. Over the past three-plus years, he has worked alongside Tyler Jones as a strategic advisor — actively shaping the company’s growth strategy, helping build the organizational foundation for expansion and developing a firsthand understanding of Blue Heron’s culture, people, product and long-range vision. His experience leading complex organizations, building high-performance teams and translating visionary concepts into market-winning businesses makes him uniquely positioned to lead Blue Heron’s next chapter of growth.

“What we’ve built at Blue Heron isn’t just a company - it’s a design philosophy, a brand and a culture that exists because of the exceptional people on this team,” said Tyler Jones, founder, Blue Heron. “Bringing Kevin in as CEO is a leap forward for all of us. Kevin knows this company deeply. He knows who we are, what we stand for and where we’re going. With him at the helm of the business, I can go further into the work that drives me the most - the vision, the design and the relationships that make Blue Heron unlike anyone else in the industry.”

“I’ve spent the past three years working alongside Tyler and this team — contributing to the strategy, learning the business from the inside out and helping lay the groundwork for what comes next. What Tyler and the team at Blue Heron have built is extraordinary,” said Kevin Adams, CEO, Blue Heron. “The design quality, the client experience and the culture of excellence is a category of one. We now have the opportunity to scale that thoughtfully, strategically and without compromising any component that makes Blue Heron special. I am honored to step into this role, energized by the team around me and fully committed to delivering on the incredible vision Tyler has set for this company.”



Blue Heron recently unveiled Vital Longevity™ , a first-of-its-kind wellness-led residential offering that transforms the home into a personalized longevity environment - a positioning that places Blue Heron at the forefront of the wellness real estate market, projected to grow from $584 billion to $1.1 trillion by 2029. The company also recently launched the Liora community and has been named to design the prestigious 2027 New American Home in Southern Highlands - reinforcing its position as a national trendsetter in luxury residential design.

For more information, visit blueheron.com/contact/ and follow @blueheronliving on Instagram.

About Blue Heron

Blue Heron is an award-winning, full-service design-build firm founded in 2004 by architectural visionary Tyler Jones. Renowned for its Vegas Modern™ design philosophy and creating architecturally significant homes, Blue Heron is powered by innovation, precision, and a focus on wellness-driven living. The firm has delivered nearly 500 homes and numerous private communities, shaping a distinct design ethos that merges modern architecture with the surrounding landscape. Guided by its mission to push boundaries and define The Future of Home™, Blue Heron creates highly personalized residences rooted in biophilic design, advanced building systems and long-term livability. A leader in wellness-focused design, its Vital Longevity™ program enhances human performance, restoration and emotional wellbeing. Blue Heron has earned national recognition for design excellence along with multiple green building certifications. Visit blueheron.com for more information.

Media Contact: blueheron@finnpartners.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ae3946f5-8edf-4643-96ec-e47bcd786bac