Nature Echo Launches 10-in-1 Mushroom Coffee Sachets for Travel and On-the-Go Routines

WESTMINSTER, Colo., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature Echo has launched Nature Echo 10-in-1 Mushroom Coffee Sachets, a portable lower-caffeine functional coffee blend designed for business travelers, workdays and on-the-go routines. Each 2.5g sachet combines 1,920mg of instant coffee powder, 500mg of a 10:1 mushroom extract complex and 80mg of Ashwagandha extract in an individually wrapped format designed for a portable, lower-caffeine coffee option.

For frequent business travelers, staying alert on the road often means relying on airport coffee, hotel-room pods or high-caffeine drinks between meetings. Nature Echo’s new sachets are designed as a portable, lower-caffeine coffee option that fits easily into a carry-on, laptop bag or hotel-room routine.

The product comes in a compact 12-pack box priced at $8.99, or approximately $0.75 per sachet. It is available on Amazon and at natureechosupplements.com.

“Frequent travelers often need a coffee option that is easy to carry and easy to prepare,” said a Nature Echo brand representative. “The sachets were developed to fit into flights, hotel stays and meeting-heavy schedules without adding extra steps to the day.”

A Portable Coffee Format for Travel Days

Nature Echo designed the sachet format for travel convenience: a carry-on during a flight connection, a laptop bag between meetings or a hotel room when standard coffee options feel limited. Each packet is pre-measured, individually wrapped and ready to mix with hot water, cold water or a preferred milk alternative.





Unlike bulk coffee powders that require scoops, jars or counter space, the single-serve format is intended to simplify preparation. The individually wrapped sachets are designed for convenience and portability, reducing the mess and guesswork associated with larger powder containers. Travelers can pack several sachets without adding meaningful weight or bulk, making the product suitable for work trips, conferences, remote work days and other routines where convenience matters.

The product is positioned as a portable coffee option for consumers who want a lower-caffeine travel-day beverage. Unlike standard high-caffeine coffee routines that are often less convenient for afternoon meetings or late travel days, the formula pairs instant coffee powder with a 10:1 mushroom extract complex and Ashwagandha extract. This combination is intended to offer consumers a practical third option: a familiar coffee ritual that is portable and easy to incorporate into daily routines.

What Is Inside Each Sachet

Each sachet contains 1,920mg of instant coffee powder, 500mg of a 10:1 mushroom extract complex and 80mg of Ashwagandha extract. The mushroom complex includes Lion’s Mane, Turkey Tail, Reishi, Cordyceps, Chaga, Maitake, Shiitake, Black Fungus, Royal Sun Mushroom, Oyster, White Button, Enoki, King Oyster, Chanterelle, and Portobello, giving the product a broad-spectrum mushroom profile in a single-serve format.





The formula also includes Ashwagandha extract, an ingredient commonly used in wellness products. Nature Echo includes it as part of a lower-caffeine coffee blend designed for travelers seeking a convenient daily coffee option.

Selected ingredients in the formula have been studied in published research. A peer-reviewed human study published in the Indian Journal of Psychological Medicine evaluated Ashwagandha root extract in a controlled human study.[1] Lion’s Mane (Hericium erinaceus) has been studied for its bioactive compounds, and a 2025 narrative review in Nutrients discussed current research and remaining evidence gaps.[2]

The broader mushroom complex reflects additional ingredient research. A study in the Journal of Ethnopharmacology evaluated antioxidant activity in Chaga (Inonotus obliquus) extracts.[3] Cleveland Clinic has reviewed cordyceps as a supplement ingredient with ongoing scientific interest, while emphasizing that research is still developing.[4] Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center provides an educational monograph on Reishi mushroom that discusses traditional uses, safety considerations and the importance of speaking with healthcare providers before using herbal supplements.[5]

These sources provide scientific and educational context for selected ingredients; they do not establish that Nature Echo 10-in-1 Mushroom Coffee Sachets diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Nature Echo positions the product as a lower-caffeine mushroom coffee option for business travel, on-the-go routines and daily use.

Designed for Business Travel, Workdays and Everyday Routines

The product’s travel-focused format is built around practical daily use. A business traveler can keep sachets in a carry-on or laptop bag. A conference attendee can prepare a cup between sessions. A remote worker can keep a box at a desk for afternoon routines. A hotel guest can use a sachet as an alternative to standard in-room coffee options. The compact box is also designed for consumers who want a trial-friendly format before adding mushroom coffee to a daily routine.

The 12-pack format gives consumers a simple way to try the product before committing to a larger daily routine. Each box contains individually wrapped 2.5g sachets, with a total net weight of 30g.

Nature Echo’s 10-in-1 Mushroom Coffee Sachets are manufactured in GMP-certified facilities. The product is plant based, vegan, non-GMO and free from artificial additives.

Availability

Nature Echo 10-in-1 Mushroom Coffee Sachets are available now:

• Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0G5P9P87P

• Official Website: https://natureechosupplements.com/products/10-in-1-mushroom-coffee-with-ashwagandha

The 12-pack box is priced at $8.99, or approximately $0.75 per sachet.

About Nature Echo

Nature Echo is a Westminster, Colorado-based wellness brand specializing in functional beverages and supplements. Its products are manufactured in GMP-certified facilities and designed to make daily wellness routines simple, transparent and accessible.

Media Contact

Sarah Mitchell

Nature Echo Supplements

Email: support@natureechosupplements.com

Website: https://natureechosupplements.com

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FDA Disclaimer & Health Notice

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Health & Safety Notice: Nature Echo products are dietary supplements. This information is intended for educational purposes only and is not intended to replace professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult with your healthcare provider before beginning any new supplement regimen, especially if you are pregnant, nursing, taking medication or have a pre-existing medical condition. Not intended for use by children under 18 years of age.

The cited studies provide supporting scientific context for selected ingredients; they do not imply that the finished product has been proven to treat or prevent any disease.

References

[1] Chandrasekhar, K., Kapoor, J., & Anishetty, S. (2012). A prospective, randomized double-blind, placebo-controlled study of safety and efficacy of a high-concentration full-spectrum extract of Ashwagandha root in reducing stress and anxiety in adults. Indian Journal of Psychological Medicine, 34(3), 255–262. https://doi.org/10.4103/0253-7176.106022 | PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23439798/

[2] Contato, A. G., & Conte-Junior, C. A. (2025). Lion’s Mane Mushroom (Hericium erinaceus): A narrative review of its functional food properties, bioactive compounds, and current research gaps. Nutrients, 17(8), 1307. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12030463/

[3] Cui, Y., Kim, D. S., & Park, K. C. (2005). Antioxidant effect of Inonotus obliquus. Journal of Ethnopharmacology, 96(1–2), 79–85. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jep.2004.08.037 | PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15588653/

[4] Cleveland Clinic. (2023). Cordyceps supplement ingredient overview. https://health.clevelandclinic.org/cordyceps-benefits

[5] Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Reishi mushroom educational monograph. https://www.mskcc.org/cancer-care/integrative-medicine/herbs/reishi-mushroom

© 2026 Nature Echo Supplements. All rights reserved. Distributed for editorial/media use.

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