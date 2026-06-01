Gigamon and Splunk Partner to Deliver Unified Access to AI-ready Distributed Data

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gigamon, a leading deep observability company, today announced a strategic partnership with Splunk, a Cisco company, to help enterprises unlock greater value from distributed data. By combining the Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline with Splunk’s Federated Search, a core component of the Cisco Data Fabric powered by the Splunk Cloud Platform, organizations can access and analyze high-value telemetry wherever it resides, eliminating the need to centralize or duplicate data.

As data volumes continue to grow across hybrid and AI-driven environments, security and IT teams are increasingly forced to choose between rising data management costs and maintaining complete visibility. Together, Gigamon and Splunk eliminate this tradeoff by enabling a more efficient approach to accessing, managing, and operationalizing distributed data.

The Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline transforms raw network traffic into high-fidelity, actionable telemetry by extracting and enriching application metadata across North-South and East-West traffic flows. Splunk Federated Search extends this value by enabling teams to query and analyze distributed datasets in place, delivering unified visibility across environments without unnecessary data movement.

“Organizations today need deeper, more connected visibility across increasingly distributed environments,” said Seth Brickman, vice president of Product Management for the Splunk Platform, Cisco. “By combining Splunk’s Federated Search capabilities with network telemetry from Gigamon, we’re helping customers gain richer operational and security insights while reducing the cost and complexity of managing large volumes of data. Together, we’re delivering a more flexible and AI-ready approach to data management.”

“As data volumes continue to grow across hybrid cloud and AI-driven environments, organizations need a smarter way to manage telemetry without increasing cost or complexity,” said Srinivas Chakravarty, vice president, cloud ecosystem, at Gigamon. “Together, the Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline and Splunk Federated Search help customers transform raw network traffic into high-fidelity, actionable telemetry and access it wherever it resides. This approach reduces unnecessary data movement and ingestion costs while improving visibility and enabling earlier threat detection across security and observability workflows.”

Why Customer Choice is Core to the Gigamon and Splunk Partnership

At the core of this partnership is a commitment to customer choice. Organizations can determine where their data is stored, including Splunk Cloud Platform indexes, Amazon S3, or Azure Blob Storage, and other third-party repositories, while maintaining seamless, federated access across all environments. This flexibility allows enterprises to balance performance, cost, compliance, and data sovereignty requirements without sacrificing visibility or analytics capabilities.

According to Gartner, by 2030, 90 percent of new SIEM purchases will mandate federated data and content-first architectures, rejecting closed ecosystems and proprietary data stores. The use of federated and decentralized data now enables SIEM users to store data more cost-effectively in a variety of data stores and remotely in the generating system, while still making information available for investigation from a wide range of sources across their environment.*

In the 2026 Hybrid Cloud Security Survey of more than 1,000 security and IT leaders, 79 percent are considering repatriating public cloud data to private cloud environments due to security concerns, while 72 percent believe data lakes offer stronger security controls. The Gigamon and Splunk partnership enables organizations to align their data strategies with evolving operational, security, and compliance requirements.

How the Combined Gigamon and Splunk Solution Helps Organizations:

Gain deeper visibility across encrypted, lateral, and hybrid cloud traffic

Access distributed data without centralized movement or duplication

Reduce cost and complexity through intelligent telemetry filtering and enrichment

Enable earlier threat detection and faster security investigations

Strengthen compliance readiness with scalable monitoring and reporting



The Gigamon Federated Search App includes pre-built processing pipelines for Splunk Edge and Ingest Processor, federated search templates, and unified dashboards that simplify how organizations analyze and operationalize distributed telemetry.

By integrating the Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline with Splunk Edge and Ingest Processors, customers can process, route, filter, and enrich telemetry closer to the source, reducing unnecessary data movement while ensuring that only high-value telemetry is stored, searched, and analyzed.

Information and Availability for the Gigamon Deep Observability App to Utilize with Federated Search Solution for Splunk

For more information about the Gigamon Federated Search solution for Splunk, visit Gigamon on Splunkbase. The solution is available today to joint customers.

About Gigamon

Gigamon® protects the hybrid cloud networks and data of the world’s most complex organizations. The AI-powered Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline delivers complete visibility into all data in motion by providing trusted, network-derived telemetry directly to cloud, security, and observability tools. With AI-driven insights across packets, flows, and application metadata, organizations can detect threats concealed in encrypted and lateral traffic, resolve network and application performance bottlenecks, and validate compliance while reducing cost and complexity. Gigamon is trusted by over 4,000 organizations worldwide, including 83 of the Fortune 100, major mobile network operators, and public sector agencies at every level. Learn more at gigamon.com.

* Source: Gartner, Prepare for SIEM Evolution, July 11, 2025, Pete Shoard

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