insightsoftware and TimeXtender Launch New Jet Analytics Cloud Platform

RALEIGH, N.C., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- insightsoftware, the most comprehensive provider of solutions for the Office of the CFO, expands its partnership with TimeXtender to introduce a new version of Jet Analytics, delivering a unified analytics experience that accelerates cloud adoption and AI readiness.

As organizations face growing pressure to adopt AI, many lack the trusted, connected data required to support it. Jet Analytics addresses this gap by providing a clean, governed, scalable data foundation, positioning customers to move from fragmented reporting to reliable, AI-powered insights.

The expanded agreement reinforces a shared commitment to the global Microsoft Dynamics ecosystem. Jet Analytics now provides native support for Microsoft Fabric, Snowflake, Azure Data Lake, and Power BI, combining advanced automation with simplified data management to accelerate time to insight. Learn more at insightsoftware.com/jet/jet-analytics.

“AI isn’t magic, it’s only as reliable as the data behind it,” said Jennifer Warawa, President at insightsoftware. “Too many finance leaders are still flying blind, dealing with conflicting reports and systems that don’t align. Jet Analytics provides the infrastructure layer that makes AI possible, delivering a trusted, governed data foundation that accelerates time to value up to 10x faster than building it manually.”

“We are excited to expand our partnership with insightsoftware, deepening a long-standing collaboration that brings even greater value to our customers,” said Mosthagir Matin, Chief Revenue Officer at TimeXtender. “Together, we are delivering a unified, future-ready analytics platform that empowers organizations to move faster, gain clearer insights, and make more confident, data-driven decisions.”

Built for the shift to cloud-first data platforms, New Jet Analytics offers continuous updates, first-party native connectors, and a consistent semantic layer that enhances Microsoft Fabric and Power BI performance and reliability. Jet Analytics Classic will remain available for organizations requiring SQL-centric, on-premises or air-gapped deployments, ensuring flexibility without disruption.

While many solutions are either cloud-only or on-prem focused, Jet Analytics’ dual-platform strategy meets customers where they are today and gives them a smooth, non-disruptive path forward. That flexibility is a key differentiator, especially for mid-market Dynamics customers who can’t afford a rip-and-replace approach.

Jet Analytics empowers organizations to bridge the gap between legacy ERP systems and modern cloud platforms, establishing the data foundation required to scale analytics and AI with confidence.

About insightsoftware

insightsoftware is a global provider of comprehensive solutions for the Office of the CFO. We believe an actionable business strategy begins and ends with accessible financial data. With solutions across financial planning and analysis (FP&A), accounting, and operations, we transform how teams operate, empowering leaders to make timely and informed decisions. With data at the heart of everything we do, insightsoftware enables automated processes, delivers trusted insights, boosts predictability, and increases productivity. Learn more at insightsoftware.com.

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