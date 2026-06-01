Victor Ciardelli launches RateFit, A New Wellness-Driven Lifestyle Clothing Brand from Rate





CHICAGO, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, RateFit — the new wellness-driven lifestyle brand from Rate — launches with The Founder’s Drop, a 14-piece debut collection of everyday performance wear for men and women in sizes XS–XL for women and S–XXL for men.

The collection plays to the rhythm of hybrid lives — the morning workout that flows into a coffee meeting and then to a cross-country flight. Every piece is considered, with an elevated palette and accessible prices from $46 to $105. The apparel is available immediately at RateFit.com and through the Rate App.

"I set out to create a fitness clothing brand that was similar to Lululemon and Alo with even better fabrics at a more affordable price. I’m really happy to say we’ve done just that. The clothes are amazing. They fit great they feel great. They’re extremely stylish and at a price that is less than competitors. I love these clothes. I love wearing them. My daughters, my friends, other family members all love the feel of the textures of the clothes. I am just super proud of what we created.” — Victor Ciardelli, Founder & CEO, Rate

The launch marks another step in Rate’s broader evolution beyond mortgage into a more expansive wellness ecosystem built around how people actually live — combining movement, recovery, community and everyday lifestyle experiences through the Rate App and related consumer offerings.

A simple idea is at the heart of RateFit: the clothes you reach for most should be the ones that actually fit with how you move through a day. Studio. Street. Work. Recovery. Rest. The Founder’s Drop is for those transition moments — pieces that feel as natural in a Pilates class as they do in a Tuesday meeting.





The Founder’s Drop

What’s in the drop:

14 core pieces, sizes XS–XL for women, S–XXL for men

Designed in America — considered, intentional, made to last

Available immediately on June 1 — no pre-orders, no waitlists

Repeat-wear essentials: the pieces that earn their place in the rotation

Price range: $46 to $105

A grounded, modern color story — classic black, stone, graphite, light blue, navy, light red, earthy brown, rose shadow, and pure white

The collection is available at RateFit.com and through the Rate App.

A lifestyle brand, not just activewear

RateFit doesn’t live in the gym, the closet or the carry-on — it lives in all three. The brand is built for the way people actually dress now: layered, mobile, multi-purpose and a little quieter than the trend cycle. No micro-seasons. No five-wears-then-donate fast fashion. Just essentials that look good standing still and better in motion.

“RateFit was created for modern life in motion. We believe performance wear should move seamlessly through every part of your day, not just the workout. By combining elevated fabrics, intentional design and versatile silhouettes, we’re building a brand that feels as good as it looks and lives as effortlessly as the people who wear it.” — Jenny Sepulveda, President, RateFit

It’s also part of Rate’s broader wellness ecosystem — one that connects apparel, the Rate App and community experiences designed to support how people move, rest, recover and live. Through RateFit, the company is extending a philosophy already central to the broader Rate brand: creating products and experiences that fit naturally into the rhythm of everyday life. The clothes are the entry point; the wellness community is the bigger picture.

Availability

The Founder’s Drop launches June 1, 2026, at RateFit.com and through the Rate App. Men’s and women’s sizes XS–XL. No pre-order, while supplies last. Future drops will follow.

About RateFit

RateFit is a wellness-driven lifestyle brand designed for the way people actually move through their days — studio to street to work, and everywhere in between. Built on essentials that are approachable, elevated, and versatile, RateFit makes considered, repeat-wear pieces that earn their place in the rotation.

“Rate it” is how you choose to live: intentionally elevating every part of your life — your wellness, your movement, your mindset and your style. “Feel it” is the confidence you carry the moment you put it on. “Love it” is when it becomes the piece you reach for again and again — your go-to for workouts, travel, work, and everyday life. And this is our philosophy behind RateFit. Feel it. Love it. Rate it.

Backed by Rate, RateFit is part of a broader wellness ecosystem that brings together apparel, the Rate App and community experiences designed around movement, recovery, connection and everyday life.

About Rate

Rate believes true wellness is when your financial, physical and mental health are in harmony. Our mission is to inspire people to live longer, happier and more fulfilling lives. We’ve already helped more than 2 million Americans get into their homes. Now we’re helping them thrive inside their homes — and everywhere else in their lives. To further our mission, Rate is building the world’s largest wellness community to give people the tools, resources and support to build a life they truly love. Learn more at rate.com and download the Rate App today.

Recognition

Chicago Agent Magazine Lender of the Year (seven consecutive years), Best Mortgage Lender for First-Time Homebuyers by NerdWallet, multiple recognitions as a Best Mortgage Lender by NerdWallet, named to Fortune’s Best Mortgage Lenders (2025), Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 by Forbes, named among the Best Mortgage Lenders of 2025 by Motley Fool and recognized as the Most Recommended Mortgage Lender in America by Motley Fool / MarketWatch. Visit rate.com for more information.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e6ecf884-bd0b-4c8f-9b12-1d606be896b8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a890a199-aadb-4396-862d-202c73cd7b45