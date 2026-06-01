US Payments Forum Expands AI-Fraud Education Efforts Through Podcast and Scam Awareness Resource

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Payments Forum today announced two new resources to help industry stakeholders better understand how AI is impacting the fraud ecosystem. This includes a new podcast episode, “Machine Learning and Fraud: A Practitioner Perspective,” and a complementary slide deck focused on AI-driven financial scams.

“This pair of resources is intended to support payments professionals in recognizing the duality of AI innovation. How advanced technologies can strengthen fraud prevention and how those same technologies are being used to make scams more persuasive and harder to detect,” said Devon Rhorer, Managing Director of the U.S. Payments Forum and Associate Director of the Secure Technology Alliance.

In the machine learning (ML) and fraud podcast, Marie Jordan of Visa is joined by Lenny Gusel of Feedzai and Jonathan Robinson of Velera. The conversation explores how ML helps institutions analyze more signals across the customer journey, strengthen real-time decision-making and shift from reactive fraud response to more proactive prevention. Listeners will also gain insight into governance considerations and advanced manipulation tactics such as deepfakes.

In parallel, the Forum’s new slide deck, “Fraud Prevention & Awareness: AI-Driven Financial Scams,” delves into how bad actors are using generative AI in practice. It provides clear, concise overviews and visual aids to contextualize techniques, including:

Synthetic identities and documents

Romance and social engineering scams

Fraudulent merchants and storefronts

Investment scams

Deepfakes and new account fraud





The resource is a continuation of the Forum’s July 2025 publication, “Fraud Prevention & Awareness: Anti-Scam Industry Work Effort,” which provided foundational guidance on common scam tactics and mitigation strategies. The new material is designed to address rapidly proliferating threats scaled by artificial intelligence.

All abovementioned resources were developed by the Forum’s Payments Fraud Working Committee. Organizations, associations, government agencies and individuals interested in participating in upcoming Forum projects can visit the Secure Technology Alliance website to learn how to become a member. By joining the Secure Technology Alliance, members will have access to activities within the U.S. Payments Forum and additional Alliance-affiliated organizations.

About the U.S. Payments Forum

The U.S. Payments Forum is a cross-industry body that brings stakeholders together on neutral ground to enable efficient, timely and effective implementation of emerging and existing payment technologies. This is achieved through education, guidance and alternative paths to adoption. The Forum is the only non-profit organization whose membership includes the whole payments ecosystem, ensuring that all stakeholders have the opportunity to coordinate, cooperate on and have a voice in the future of the U.S. payments industry. The organization operates within the Secure Technology Alliance , an association that encompasses all aspects of secure digital technologies.

Contact:

Sherlyn Rijos-Altman

srijos@montner.com

Monter Tech PR