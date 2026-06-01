Ann Taylor, Part of the KnitWell Group, and Delivering Good Launch “Buy a Dress, Give a Dress” Campaign June 1–7

New York, NY, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ann Taylor, part of the KnitWell Group, is partnering with Delivering Good for a special “Buy a Dress, Give a Dress” campaign running June 1 through June 7, 2026. For every dress purchased during the campaign, a dress will be donated through Delivering Good to women experiencing hardship across the country.

Launching alongside Delivering Good’s 2026 Women of Impact Summit, the initiative celebrates the power of women supporting women while creating meaningful impact for communities in need. The campaign reflects the shared commitment between KnitWell Group and Delivering Good to empowering women through confidence and purpose-driven impact — helping women feel strong, prepared, and inspired in every stage of life.

Through Delivering Good’s national network of community partners, donated dresses will reach women experiencing hardship, preparing for job opportunities, and navigating financial strain. Shop at Ann Taylor from June 1-7 for an opportunity to support Delivering Good instore and online. Any full price dress purchased. Ann Taylor will donate a dress to Delivering Good helping women look and feel their best up to 3k dresses. Plus, you can donate instore and online and 100% of your donation goes to Delivering Good. Dress the part – Get outfit ready for Women of Impact Summit, June 3rd.

“This partnership represents the power of community and the incredible impact that happens when brands come together with purpose,” said Matthew Fasciano, President and CEO of Delivering Good. “It’s inspiring to see Ann Taylor and KnitWell Group use this moment around our Women of Impact Summit to help deliver confidence, dignity, and opportunity to women facing hardship while bringing communities together through collective impact.”

The campaign also reinforces a shared focus on sustainability and responsible giving by ensuring new product creates impact beyond the sales floor. Delivering Good works with leading retailers and brands to connect new merchandise to people facing hardship and disaster, transforming excess product into essential support.

Customers can participate by shopping dresses at Ann Taylor stores nationwide or online from June 1–7 at: Ann Taylor

To learn more about this year’s Women of Impact Summit, or to purchase tickets, visit the event website. To learn more about Delivering Good and its mission, or to donate, visit delivering-good.org.

About Delivering Good

Delivering Good is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides people impacted by poverty and tragedy with new merchandise donated by retailers and manufacturers. Since 1985, Delivering Good has distributed nearly $3 billion of new clothing, home goods, toys, furniture, books, and other consumer products through its network of more than 800 community partners—offering hope, dignity, and self-esteem to children, families, and individuals. Delivering Good helps people facing hardship and disaster move forward by working with partners to match them with new, essential items and services—providing care that supports dignity, renews hope, and opens doors to opportunity.

For more information, please visit Delivering-Good.org or follow @DeliveringGood on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About Ann Taylor

Ann Taylor is an iconic American sportswear brand rooted in a heritage of workwear, iconic silhouettes, signature color, print and pattern. Blending the best of sophisticated, relevant design with notable quality and fit, Ann Taylor lives up to the expectations of today’s accomplished woman through inspirational style for wherever she is headed, a personalized experience, and a belief that empowered women empower women. Founded in 1954 in New Haven, CT, today Ann Taylor has more than 200 stores and outlets across the United States and offers online shopping at Ann Taylor.com.

Ann Taylor is part of KnitWell Group, a multi-brand retail company comprised of the iconic American apparel brands Chico's, Haven Well Within, Lane Bryant, LOFT, and Talbots. Serving more than 21 million loyal customers nationwide, KnitWell Group is one of the largest specialty apparel companies in the United States, dedicated to empowering women and building meaningful, lasting customer relationships.

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