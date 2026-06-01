ARRAY Technologies Announces OmniTrack® Update with Greater Terrain-Following Capability

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARRAY Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) (“ARRAY” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of solar tracking technology and fixed-tilt products, foundation solutions, software systems and services, today announced an enhanced version of its ARRAY OmniTrack® terrain-following tracker that offers increased flex capability of up to 2° between adjacent posts. This update provides greater design flexibility for customers that can help reduce construction costs and accelerate deployment by further minimizing the need for site grading.

With its improved design, OmniTrack doubles its terrain-following capability, now accommodating up to 2° of slope change post-to-post, compared to 1° previously. This is one of the highest degrees of flexibility among terrain-following trackers, which are a growing segment of the utility-scale solar industry.

Introduced in 2024, OmniTrack has gained rapid traction with customers, and now represents the highest share of ARRAY’s orderbook of any product. Built on the architecture of the trusted DuraTrack® platform, OmniTrack incorporates ARRAY’s philosophy of engineered simplicity to deliver high reliability and superior uptime. It includes DuraTrack’s differentiated features that deliver customer value, including ARRAY’s patented wind stow technology and ARRAY SmarTrack® software and control-based products designed to optimize energy production.

“Our customers love OmniTrack, and the opportunities for faster deployment and cost savings our terrain-following solution can unlock,” said Nick Strevel, Chief Product Officer at ARRAY. “We are thrilled to release a new iteration that makes OmniTrack a viable solution for a broader range of uneven and challenging sites. This latest improvement to OmniTrack represents ARRAY’s commitment to continued innovation to deliver value for our customers.”

The increased flexibility of OmniTrack allows for shorter average pile lengths, reduced grading, and minimized site preparation, helping projects achieve cost savings, reach commissioning faster, and lower schedule risk. Beyond an incremental reduction in cut and fill volumes, the more flexible OmniTrack can minimize and in some cases fully eliminate disturbed areas on terrain-following project sites. This helps preserve the natural hydrology of the site, which in turn lessens environmental impact, lowers erosion risk and preserves the health and reliability of the soils. These improvements, specifically reducing the need to disturb areas and preserving the land, can help streamline permitting approvals and support community relations to accelerate project development.

The updated OmniTrack is available to quote now and is expected to be available to ship in Q3 2026.

For more information about ARRAY and its industry-leading solar tracking solutions, visit www.arraytechinc.com .

About ARRAY

ARRAY Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) is a leading global provider of solar tracking technology and fixed-tilt systems to utility-scale and distributed generation customers who construct, develop, and operate solar photovoltaic sites. With solutions engineered to withstand harsh weather conditions, ARRAY’s high-quality solar trackers, fixed-tilt systems, software platforms, foundation solutions, and field services combine to maximize energy production and deliver value to our customers for the entire lifecycle of a project. Founded and headquartered in the United States, ARRAY is rooted in manufacturing and driven by technology – relying on its domestic manufacturing, diversified global supply chain, and customer-centric approach to design, deliver, commission, train, and support solar energy deployment around the world. For more news and information on ARRAY, please visit www.arraytechinc.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations and projections regarding its business, operations and other factors relating thereto. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the expected performance and terrain-following capability of the updated OmniTrack product; the anticipated cost savings, deployment speed, and environmental benefits associated with OmniTrack's increased flex capability; the Company’s ability to expand OmniTrack adoption across utility-scale solar markets; and the Company's business strategy and growth prospects. These statements are only predictions and as such are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. These risks, uncertainties, and assumptions include, without limitation, delays in product availability or shipment; actual field performance of OmniTrack that may differ from modeled or anticipated results; macroeconomic conditions or supply chain disruptions affecting operations; and reliance on third-party partners to perform their respective roles on schedule and to specification. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors. Forward-looking statements should be evaluated together with the risks and uncertainties that affect our business and operations, particularly those described in more detail in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC, each of which can be found on our website www.arraytechinc.com. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

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