NewLake Capital Partners to Participate in Upcoming June Conferences

NEW CANAAN, Conn., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX: NLCP) (“NewLake or “the Company”), a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, today announced that management will participate in the following June 2026 conferences.

IgniteIt Cannabis Capital Conference

Dates: June 14-16, 2026

Location: Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile, Chicago, IL

Panel Title: What Makes a Company Lendable: How Strong Operators Earn Capital

Panel Day and Time: Tuesday, June 16th at 11:30 a.m. CT

Panel Location: General Session – 5th Floor

Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026

Dates: June 16-18, 2026

Location: Bellagio Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, NV

Booth: #511

Presentation Day and Time: Wednesday, June 17th at 9:30 a.m. PT

Presentation Location: Track 9 - Donatello 3

Webcast: https://ir.newlake.com/news-events/ir-calendar

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with NewLake’s management team, please email KCSA Strategic Communications at NewLake@KCSA.com.

About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 34 properties, including 15 cultivation facilities and 19 dispensaries, primarily leased to single tenants under triple-net lease agreements. For more information, please visit www.newlake.com.

Contact Information:

Lisa Meyer

Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.

lmeyer@newlake.com

Investor Contact:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

NewLake@KCSA.com

PH: (212) 896-1254

Media Contact:

Ellen Mellody

KCSA Strategic Communications

EMellody@KCSA.com

PH: (570) 209-2947