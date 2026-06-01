Greystone Names Sahil Sagar as Chief Information and AI Officer

NEW YORK, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, is pleased to announce that Sahil Sagar has been named Chief Information and Artificial Intelligence Officer—a newly created role leading the firm's technology organization and driving its artificial intelligence strategy. Mr. Sagar is based in New York and reports directly to Steve Rosenberg, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Greystone.

Mr. Sagar brings more than two decades of experience in engineering, artificial intelligence and product leadership in technology and financial industries to Greystone. Prior to joining Greystone, he most recently served as Managing Director and Global Head of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Operational Platforms for Services business unit at Citi, where he led a global teams of professionals in designing and implementing applications and shared platforms for the company’s Payments, Trade, Liquidity, Issuer Services and Investor Services businesses. Mr. Sagar has also held senior leadership positions in engineering and enterprise platform development at Amazon Web Services, Capital One, Aditi Technologies, and KPIT Cummins.

Mr. Sagar holds a Master of Science in Computer Science from Sikkim Manipal University in India. He completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School and holds multiple patents in data processing and task execution within cloud computing environments.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Sahil to Greystone as we continue investing in the technology and infrastructure that support our long-term growth,” said Steve Rosenberg, CEO of Greystone. “His proven ability to lead high-performing teams and execute enterprise-scale technology and AI transformation initiatives will help strengthen our operational capabilities, enhance the client experience, and further position Greystone as an innovation leader in commercial real estate finance.”

"I am really excited to join Greystone at such a pivotal moment for the lending industry," said Mr. Sagar. "Technology is rapidly becoming the defining factor in how firms scale thoughtfully, create efficiency, and deliver outstanding client service. I look forward to building on the strong foundation Greystone has established, with a focus on modern, purposeful infrastructure that advances innovation, operational excellence, and sustained business growth."

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

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