Forterra and Prime Contractor Oshkosh Defense Secure U.S. Marine Corps ROGUE-Fires Block 2 Production Award

Washington, D.C., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forterra, a leader in autonomous mission systems, today announced it secured the U.S. Marine Corps Remotely Operated Ground Unit for Expeditionary Fires (ROGUE-Fires) Block 2 Award in partnership with Prime Contractor Oshkosh Defense. This is the military's first large scale production contract for ground vehicle autonomy and consists of two delivery orders totaling $92M.

Forterra has been integrating its core autonomy platform, AutoDrive, onto the Oshkosh Family of Carriers since winning the initial ROGUE-Fires contract in 2022. Since then, AutoDrive has become the first system fielded by the U.S. military to enable autonomous maneuver of ground vehicles. Now, under the Block 2 production contract, the two companies will introduce enhanced autonomous mission capabilities and expanded weapon system integration to deliver greater lethality at scale in support of distributed long-range precision fires missions.

This next phase of ROGUE-Fires demonstrates Forterra and Oshkosh’s shared commitment to help deliver smarter and more capable technology to the Marines operating on the front lines.

“The current fight demands autonomous systems that increase force effectiveness, extend operational reach, and preserve combat power in contested environments,” said Forterra Vice President of Defense Pat Acox. “By integrating AutoDrive into ROGUE-Fires Block 2, we’re advancing a more survivable and mobile approach to sea control from the land domain, enabling distributed operations in GPS-denied environments while reducing operator burden and increasing mission adaptability.”

This contract award follows a series of wins Forterra has publicly announced in the past 12 months, including the Department of Defense’s $114 million Sandhills Prime contract to deploy autonomous breaching systems for the Army and a $4.8 million contract for the Army’s UxS Program, as well as partnerships with Nominal, Aeva, Volvo Defense, Hiab, BAE Systems, CHAOS Industries and RTX’s Raytheon. The company also launched its newest autonomous vehicle, MESA, and expanded its mission module suite. In addition, Forterra announced its $238 million Series C, was recognized by Forbes as one of the Next Billion-Dollar Startups to Watch and was recently named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Defense Tech Companies.

Forterra and Oshkosh will deliver vehicles under the contract through 2031. To learn more about Forterra, Oshkosh and ROGUE-Fires, go to forterra.com and oshkoshdefense.com.

About Forterra

Forterra is the autonomy backbone for distributed, mission-aware, resilient military operations in contested environments. Building the foundational autonomy platforms that coordinates weapons, sensors, and users through distributed mobility, compute, and communications, anywhere, under fire, without risking human life, Forterra empowers its customers to deploy autonomy as a force multiplier, extending reach, readiness survivability and effectiveness across the battlespace and industrial applications. Forterra is headquartered in Clarksburg, Md., with offices in Arlington, Va., Winter Park, Fl., Ketchum, Id. and Palo Alto, Ca. To learn more, go to forterra.com.

About Oshkosh Defense

Oshkosh Defense, an Oshkosh Corporation business [NYSE: OSK], delivers adaptable, connected, and survivable systems critical to the modernization and readiness of the U.S. and its allied forces. As a trusted mobility integrator, Oshkosh brings advanced vehicles, intelligent systems, and mission-critical technologies together into unified solutions built for evolving operational demands. Combining defense expertise with commercial scale, Oshkosh accelerates innovation from development through deployment. And because the mission does not end at fielding, Oshkosh provides global sustainment, lifecycle support, and aftermarket solutions that keep fleets ready while advancing the future of defense mobility. Learn more at OshkoshDefense.com.

Contact Info



Sanaz Tahernia

press@forterra.com

+1 240-631-0008