beehiiv to Host First-Ever Summer Release Event on July 16

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NEW YORK, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- beehiiv today announced its first-ever Summer Release Event, taking place live on July 16 at 1 p.m. ET. The virtual event will spotlight what’s next for beehiiv as the company continues building a platform designed for anyone with an audience to create, grow, and monetize their business in one place.

Building an audience-led business should not require stitching together half the internet. At the Summer Release Event, beehiiv will share the next chapter in its product vision as it expands beyond newsletters into a broader platform for publishing, audience growth, and monetization. This follows the company’s first Winter Release Event last fall, where beehiiv unveiled 10 major updates and continued its push to become the operating system for the content economy.

Recent product momentum underscores that direction. In April, beehiiv introduced native podcast hosting and monetization, enabling creators to publish and distribute podcasts directly on the platform. The company also launched webinars, metered paywalls, and paid trials, adding more tools for creators and businesses to convert audiences into recurring revenue without relying on a patchwork of separate services. With the beehiiv MCP, beehiiv is also helping creators build with AI by connecting their business directly to tools like ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini.

That momentum reflects a strong overall run for the business. Q1 2026 was the best quarter in beehiiv company history, with the company adding nearly $4.5 million in ARR, sending more than 10 billion emails, and surpassing 50,000 active users.

"The future of audience-led businesses is on beehiiv. At the Winter Release Event, we showed what that future looks like. At the Summer Release Event, we're building on that," said beehiiv co-founder and CEO Tyler Denk. "If you're already building on beehiiv, this takes you to another level. If you're not, this is what changes your mind. From solo creators to high-growth media businesses, beehiiv is where serious operators come to build something that lasts."

Register for the beehiiv Summer Release Event by clicking here .

About beehiiv:

beehiiv is the platform creators and brands rely on to publish, grow, and monetize, while keeping 100% of their subscription revenue and full ownership of their audience. The platform brings newsletter publishing, podcast hosting, a website builder, and digital product sales together in one place, with built-in monetization, deep analytics, and a suite of integrations and AI tools. beehiiv's mission is to help the next million creators and brands to build direct relationships with their audience and turn those relationships into sustainable revenue. Learn more at beehiiv.com.

Press Contact:

Lance Frank

lance@beehiiv.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/db7ef4ac-03e2-4d9e-9711-42ad7aac2803