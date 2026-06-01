INEX Club Charity Ride 2026 Finishes Strong in Cyprus, Raising Support for Young Cyclists

By: Georgette Virgo

Photo by INEX Club

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The INEX Club Charity Ride 2026 concluded successfully in Cyprus last May 10, 2026, attracting 160 registered participants. Of those, around 120 cyclists from Cyprus, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Austria, and Canada took part in the ride, joining a day of endurance riding, community engagement, and philanthropy.

Participants took part in three road cycling distances designed for different ability levels: 200 km, 100 km, and 50 km. Set against favorable weather, the routes offered riders a safe, well-supported experience across Cyprus, with scenic stretches showcasing the island’s plains, urban landscapes, and open roads.

Designated pit stations along the way gave participants opportunities to rest, rehydrate, and connect with other cyclists, adding to the event’s strong sense of camaraderie and community spirit.

From experienced cyclists to enthusiastic supporters of the cause, riders created an atmosphere defined not only by endurance and performance but also by connection and a shared commitment to making a meaningful impact.

Viacheslav Kuznetsov, CEO of INEX Club, shares, “When we first came up with the idea of the Charity Ride, it was simply a club charity ride. But this year it truly grew into a large community initiative. We have never had so many participants before, and most importantly, so many people who came not for the result, but for the shared idea and atmosphere. It turned into a very warm and heartfelt day. These are exactly the moments why we do all of this.”

He adds, “We are truly grateful to every participant, volunteer, partner, and sponsor, and to everyone who helped organize this event. For us as a club, this ride is a huge motivation to keep working, continue developing the cycling community in Cyprus, and create even more events that bring people together through sport, support, and shared values.”

Supported by ARETI International Group, funds raised from the event will help advance the group’s cycling initiatives, including the provision of bicycles, helmets, protective gear, and other essential equipment for young athletes in Cyprus. The effort reinforces the event’s broader mission of reducing barriers to participation and supporting long-term youth development through sport.

Beyond providing equipment, the INEX Club also stresses that this support will help improve training conditions, enhance safety, and strengthen the confidence and motivation of young cyclists as they continue their sporting journey.

ARETI International Group, together with its founder, Cypriot entrepreneur, philanthropist, and former professional cyclist, Igor Makarov, believes that supporting these cycling initiatives reflects its continued commitment to cycling development, youth sports, and community impact. The Group’s support aligns with the Charity Ride’s long-term goal of building a stronger and more sustainable sporting ecosystem in Cyprus.

Igor Makarov also mentions, “It is truly encouraging to see so many people from different countries come together in Cyprus through a shared passion for cycling and a common desire to support young athletes. Events like the INEX Club Charity Ride demonstrate how sport can unite communities, inspire healthy lifestyles, and create meaningful opportunities for the next generation. At ARETI, we are proud to support initiatives that help young cyclists develop their skills, confidence, and ambitions for the future.”

This year’s event built on the momentum of previous editions. Organized by INEX Club, the Charity Ride has become one of Cyprus’ notable grassroots sporting initiatives, combining cycling culture with measurable social impact. The 2026 edition continued that mission by uniting athletes, sponsors, donors, and supporters in a collective effort to create lasting value for the country’s next generation of riders. That continued cooperation is helping strengthen Cyprus’ position as an emerging hub for cycling development in the region.

About ARETI International Group

ARETI International Group is an international company founded by Igor Makarov and headquartered in Cyprus, with diversified business interests, including energy, innovation, and strategic investments. The Group is actively engaged in supporting initiatives in sports, education, and community development, with a particular focus on cycling. Through long-term partnerships and sponsorships, ARETI promotes healthy lifestyles, supports youth development, and contributes to the growth of sustainable sports ecosystems in Cyprus and internationally.

Contact Details:

Name: ARETI Public Relations team

Company: ARETI International Group

Email: pr@aretigroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c25c2d1b-2cd0-475e-ba97-5f946dc053f7