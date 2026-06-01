Ocean Power Technologies Expands International Defense Engagements Across Europe

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: OPTT) (“OPT” or the “Company”), a leader in innovative and cost-effective low-carbon marine power, data, and service solutions, today announced continued expansion of its international defense engagement activities across Europe, including recent engagements in Poland and Norway focused on maritime security, autonomous systems, and persistent maritime domain awareness.

As part of its ongoing international outreach efforts, OPT recently engaged with representatives from the Polish Naval Academy and key stakeholders within Poland's defense industrial base to discuss evolving maritime security requirements and the role of autonomous, renewable-powered maritime systems in supporting regional defense and infrastructure protection objectives.

The Company also continues to advance preparations for international demonstrations and exercises involving its maritime drones, the WAM-V® unmanned surface vehicle platforms, in Norway, supporting collaboration with allied maritime organizations and expanding awareness of OPT's operational capabilities in demanding maritime environments.

“Maritime security challenges continue to evolve across strategic waterways and critical offshore infrastructure areas around the world,” said Jason Weed, Senior Vice President Commercial Sales of Ocean Power Technologies. “We are seeing growing interest in persistent maritime intelligence, autonomous systems, and renewable-powered offshore infrastructure from allied nations seeking scalable solutions to enhance maritime awareness and operational readiness.”

OPT's integrated portfolio combines PowerBuoy® systems, WAM-V® unmanned surface vehicles, and the Merrows™ maritime domain awareness solution to provide persistent monitoring, communications, sensing, and operational support for defense, security, and critical infrastructure protection missions.

Jason Weed further added, “International engagement remains an important component of our long-term growth strategy. By working closely with defense organizations, research institutions, and industry stakeholders, we are helping demonstrate how commercially available maritime technologies can support a wide range of security, surveillance, and maritime domain awareness requirements.”

These activities build upon OPT's growing presence in defense and security markets and reflect the Company's continued focus on supporting allied maritime organizations with proven, operationally deployed technologies.

For additional information about OPT, please visit our website Ocean Power Technologies .

ABOUT OCEAN POWER TECHNOLOGIES

OPT provides intelligent maritime solutions and services that enable safer, cleaner, and more productive ocean operations for the defense and security, oil and gas, science and research, and offshore wind markets, including Merrows™, which provides AI capable seamless integration of Maritime Domain Awareness Systems across platforms. Our PowerBuoy® platforms provide clean and reliable electric power and real-time data communications for remote maritime and subsea applications. We also provide WAM-V® unmanned surface vessels (USVs) and marine robotics services. The Company’s headquarters is in Monroe Township, New Jersey, with an additional office in Richmond, California. To learn more about OPT’s groundbreaking products, services and solutions, visit www.OceanPowerTechnologies.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain forward-looking statements that are within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are identified by certain words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “aim”, “will likely result”, “believe”, “expect”, “will continue”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “contemplate”, “seek to”, “future”, “objective”, “goal”, “project”, “should”, “will pursue” and similar expressions or variations of such expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations about its future plans and performance. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions and estimates that could be inaccurate and subject to risks and uncertainties, including whether OPT’s engagements in Poland and Denmark lead to orders, the delivery of customer services, the conversion of potential customers to contracts and the realization of the potential revenue thereunder. Actual results could vary materially from those anticipated or expressed in any forward-looking statement made by the Company. Please refer to the Company's most recent Forms 10-Q and 10-K and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for further discussion of these risks and uncertainties. The Company disclaims any obligation or intent to update the forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Investors: 203-561-6945 or investorrelations@oceanpowertech.com