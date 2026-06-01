From Chasing Dramas to Embracing Chinese Culture: How Stellar Pictures' Trilogy Unlocked the Key to Cultural Resonance in Vietnam

HANOI, Vietnam, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Exchange Day” was recently held in Hanoi. With film and television IPs that have captured the hearts of audiences in both China and Vietnam, the event highlighted the cultural resonance between the two countries through an interactive marketplace. Wang Yixu, Founder and Chairman of Stellar Pictures, and Jason Zhang, Founder and President, participated in the "China-Vietnam Audiovisual Practice" sharing session.





Based on the broadcast performance and popularity of these series in Vietnam and among audiences in both China and Vietnam, the event organizers selected representative titles from various genres for display. One of the highlighted titles in the Costume Drama Elegance zone was "Love Game in Eastern Fantasy," where attendees could immerse themselves in scenes inspired by the drama, take photos, and participate in interactive games.

Cecilia Liu, lead actress of "Love in Pavilion," was also invited by Stellar Pictures to the event, where she interacted with Vietnamese audiences in person and presented themed collectible cards from the drama as gifts. According to reports, the card series has enjoyed strong sales since its launch on iQiyi's platform, repeatedly setting new sales records. Its market performance reflects the strong appetite among young consumers for merchandise derived from cultural content, while also demonstrating the highly loyal core audience base that Stellar Pictures has cultivated in the Eastern fantasy genre.





From the Eastern fantasy wave sparked in Vietnam by "Love Between Fairy and Devil" in 2022, to "Love Game in Eastern Fantasy" becoming the most-discussed Chinese-language screen title in Vietnam in 2024, and then to "Love in Pavilion" inspiring Vietnamese audiences to explore Chinese aesthetics on their own in 2025 — Stellar Pictures' three productions have achieved a sustained upward trajectory in both popularity and critical reception in the Vietnamese market. Their cumulative social media topic views have exceeded 3.6 billion, and the works have been widely embraced across Southeast Asia.





The Vietnamese-dubbed version of "Love Game in Eastern Fantasy" premiered in November 2024 and immediately became the No. 1 overseas drama in the market. The title was first released online on Netflix and the Vietnamese streaming platform VieON, while its television premiere aired on HTV7, a channel of Ho Chi Minh City Television. The drama's message of "love and peace" resonated strongly with local audiences, who described it as "uplifting, genuine and relatable." The dance accompanying the theme song, "Send to the Moon," became a popular trend on Vietnamese school campuses. The title’ Eastern fantasy-inspired costumes were also widely embraced, with many young Vietnamese women wearing similar outfits for performances during school anniversary celebrations and other campus events.





This spontaneous audience engagement continues to grow. Many viewers have formed fan subtitling groups to translate the drama's dialogue, downloaded the Chinese social app Xiaohongshu to discuss storyline with Chinese audiences in real time, and created Chinese-language fan support materials for their favorite actors. From "chasing dramas" to "embracing culture," Vietnamese audiences are becoming active participants in cultural exchange between China and Vietnam.

Inspired by these interactions, Stellar Pictures sees significant potential in audience co-creation. The company plans to introduce local-language versions of theme songs for more titles in the future, enabling audiences in different countries to perform and share them in languages they are most familiar with, transforming one-way content delivery into two-way co-creation. This approach is now expanding beyond Vietnam to other markets.





When content taps into the emotional and cultural threads shared with global audiences, cultural affinity grows organically. Stellar Pictures' experience demonstrates a clear lesson: the most effective communication is not about delivering stories to the audience, but about inviting the audience to step into the story and become part of it themselves.

Media Contact

Stellar Pictures

Stella XING

contactus@ste-media.com

http://www.ste-media.com

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