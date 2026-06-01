Miami-Dade Reimagines a Legend: Historic Dade County Courthouse Set for Its Next Chapter in the Heart of the 305

MIAMI, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miami-Dade County is turning the page on a new era of Miami history with the upcoming public auction of the iconic Historic Dade County Courthouse, located at 73 W. Flagler Street in the heart of Downtown Miami. Launching online from July 1 through July 31, 2026, the GovDeals.com auction presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reimagine one of the 305’s most legendary landmarks for the future while preserving the rich history that helped shaped our community.

Standing as a symbol of Miami’s growth, resilience, and cultural evolution, the Historic Dade County Courthouse has witnessed generations of milestones in the Magic City. Now, Miami-Dade County is inviting visionary developers, preservationists, and innovators to help write its next chapter through adaptive redevelopment that honors the building’s architectural legacy while bringing fresh energy and purpose to Downtown Miami.

This initiative reflects the County’s commitment to preserving the soul of Miami while embracing the dynamic momentum that continues to define our global city. By blending historic preservation with forward-thinking redevelopment, the County seeks proposals that celebrate the courthouse’s cultural significance, activate the urban core, and create opportunities that will inspire and serve future generations of the 305.

“Miami-Dade County's story is constantly evolving, and the Historic Dade County Courthouse remains one of the most recognizable symbols of that journey,” said Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava. “This effort is about preserving our history while creating new possibilities that honor the character, energy, and future of Downtown Miami.”

Prior to the launch of the auction, Miami-Dade County will host an Industry Day on June 30, 2026, providing interested stakeholders with information regarding the property, zoning considerations, redevelopment opportunities, preservation requirements, and the auction process.

Auction Details

Property: Historic Dade County Courthouse

Location: 73 W. Flagler Street, Miami, FL

Auction Dates: July 1 – July 31, 2026

Industry Day: June 30, 2026

About GovDeals

GovDeals is the world’s leading marketplace for surplus government and educational assets, ranging from heavy equipment and transportation assets to industrial machinery and real estate. The platform specializes in surplus disposition technology, partnering with government agencies and related entities to sell "as is, where is" surplus equipment and materials in a transparent fashion. Sellers can directly launch and manage their listings in just days, with more control and lower fees than traditional auction solutions. Buyers have direct access to all the surplus assets across Liquidity Services’ network of marketplaces in one centralized location which has completed more than $15 Billion of sales to date. GovDeals is powered by Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT), the leading global provider of e-commerce marketplaces and software solutions powering the circular economy.