One and One Green Technologies. INC Plans to Commission In-House Chemical Testing Laboratory at Philippine Facility, Supporting Vertical Quality Control Across Recycling Operations

Laboratory to Support Luzon Tailings Slag, Electronic Sludge, Copper Sludge, and Nickel Sludge Recycling Lines

SAN RAFAEL, BULACAN, PHILIPPINES, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One and one Green Technologies. INC (Nasdaq: YDDL) (“One and One” or the “Company”), a Philippines-based recycler holding a government-issued license in the Philippines to import and process hazardous waste as raw materials, today announced that construction of its self-built professional chemical testing laboratory at the Company’s Philippine processing facility is substantially complete, with full operations targeted before the end of May 2026. The Company expects the laboratory enhance the Company’s integrated processing and testing capabilities and further strengthen its position as a competitive hazardous waste recycling operator in the Philippines.

The new laboratory has been designed to provide independent internal capabilities across the full quality control cycle for all categories of materials handled by the Company, including raw material inspection, in-process monitoring, and finished product verification. The facility will serve as the core quality assurance infrastructure supporting all of the Company’s comprehensive utilization of renewable resources and slag operations in the Philippines, including the previously announced Luzon copper-gold mine tailings slag recycling business and Metro Manila electronic sludge, copper sludge, and nickel sludge recycling projects.

By completing this internal capability, One and One Green Technologies believes it has established a meaningful structural advantage in quality assurance, processing consistency, and downstream export compliance — capabilities the Company believes will become increasingly important as global purchasers of recycled metals demand greater traceability and verification.

The full complement of laboratory equipment was delivered to the facility in late April 2026, and installation and commissioning are progressing on schedule for operational launch before the end of May 2026. The Company is continuing to confirm and complete, as applicable, the laboratory qualification and hazardous chemicals procurement requirements associated with commissioning and operation.

Once operational, the laboratory is expected to enhance testing precision, production stability, and product qualification rating across the Company’s Philippine recycling operations, while supporting closed-loop operation across the procurement, processing, testing, and export functions of its expanding circular economy platform. The laboratory is also intended to provide foundational infrastructure for the Company’s medium- and long-term scaling of its renewable resource business in the region.

“Investing in a self-built chemical testing laboratory, rather than relying on third-party testing services, is a deliberate strategic decision,” said Ms. Tina Yan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of One and One Green Technologies. “Quality control is not an administrative function in our business; it is centralto the integrity of every product we ship and every recovery process we operate. With all regulatory qualifications in hand, equipment on site, and operations imminent, this laboratory will provide a level of precision, accountability, and competitive differentiation that we believe is essential to scaling our Philippine platform responsibly and sustainably.”

About One and One Green Technologies. INC

One and one Green Technologies. INC (NASDAQ: YDDL) is a licensed hazardous waste importer and a licensed recycler of non-ferrous metals and industrial materials in the Philippines. One and One transforms electronic waste, scrap metal, and other raw materials into high-value products, including copper alloy ingots and aluminum scraps. With a significant permitted annual capacity and advanced processing capabilities, One and One provides economical, flexible, and environmentally responsible recycling solutions to manufacturers and industrial clients across domestic and international markets. One and One is strategically positioned to meet the growing demand for sustainable resource management.

For more information, please visit our website at www.onepgti.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may, “will, “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate,” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

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Email: matthew@strategic-ir.com