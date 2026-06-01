Reliance Global Group Positions ENQUANTUM to Help Secure the Post-Quantum Economy Before “Q-Day”

LAKEWOOD, NJ, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: EZRA) (“we,” “us,” “our,” the “Company” or “Reliance”) today provided an update on ENQUANTUM Ltd. (“ENQUANTUM”), its post-quantum cybersecurity investment, highlighting a significant technical milestone as global urgency around quantum-resilient cybersecurity continues to accelerate.

Nation-state-level quantum computers are expected to eventually compromise many widely deployed encryption methods currently used across global digital infrastructure. ENQUANTUM is developing post-quantum security technologies designed to address this transition by integrating next-generation encryption methods, into high-performance architectures engineered for secure, low-latency network environments.

Recent developments across the quantum sector continue reinforcing the growing strategic importance of post-quantum security infrastructure. Last week, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced the signing of letters of intent to provide approximately $2.013 billion in proposed CHIPS and Science Act incentives to support quantum computing and quantum infrastructure initiatives across multiple companies and domestic quantum foundries. The initiative is designed to accelerate U.S. leadership in quantum computing and strengthen national security and critical infrastructure capabilities, further validating the increasing urgency surrounding quantum preparedness across both public and private sectors. The Company believes the increasing alignment between government policy, enterprise cybersecurity planning and quantum infrastructure investment is helping move post-quantum migration from long-term research planning toward active implementation discussions across critical digital infrastructure markets.

“We believe the market is now beginning to recognize the scale and urgency of the post-quantum transition,” said Ezra Beyman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Reliance Global Group. “Our investment in ENQUANTUM was initiated well before the recent surge of public attention surrounding quantum technologies because we believed early on that quantum-resilient cybersecurity would become a critical infrastructure requirement. We are not simply chasing market momentum. We believe the increasing global focus on quantum computing and recent government initiatives further validate our strategic decision to build a position in post-quantum cybersecurity infrastructure through ENQUANTUM and our strategy, which is focused on identifying and scaling high-impact technology platforms through disciplined capital allocation and active operational involvement.”

Moshe Fishman, Senior Vice President of Strategic Ventures at Reliance Global Group, added, “The importance of post-quantum cryptography is becoming increasingly clear as governments, financial institutions, AI infrastructure operators and large-scale networks begin evaluating how to protect critical systems against future quantum threats. ENQUANTUM’s focus on infrastructure-grade encryption is being designed to support environments where latency, throughput and scalability are essential, particularly across sensitive financial systems, AI workloads, telecommunications infrastructure and other mission-critical digital environments. We believe the industry is still in the early stages of what could become one of the largest cybersecurity infrastructure upgrade cycles in decades.”

About Reliance Global Group, Inc.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZRA) is an InsurTech pioneer leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-based technologies to transform and improve efficiencies in the insurance agency and brokerage industry. The Company’s business-to-business InsurTech platform, RELI Exchange, provides independent insurance agencies with a full suite of business development tools, enabling them to compete effectively with large-scale national insurance agencies while reducing back-office costs and burden. The Company’s business-to-consumer platform, 5minuteinsure.com, uses AI and data mining to provide competitive online insurance quotes within minutes to everyday consumers seeking to purchase auto, home, and life insurance. In addition, the Company operates its own portfolio of select retail brick-and-mortar insurance agencies, which are leaders and pioneers in their respective regions throughout the United States and offer a wide variety of insurance products.



In addition to its insurance and Insurtech operations, Reliance operates EZRA International Group, its strategic growth platform focused on identifying, acquiring, and building majority or controlling stakes in high-growth technology and life sciences companies. EZRA International Group is designed to complement Reliance’s core insurance business by expanding market reach and supporting long-term shareholder value creation through disciplined capital allocation and active ownership.

Further information about the Company can be found at https://www.relianceglobalgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "designed to," "positioned to," "continues," "potential," "opportunity," and similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans, or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding: the Company's investment in ENQUANTUM Ltd. ("ENQUANTUM") and the expected strategic and financial benefits thereof;; the timing, scale, and economic impact of any post-quantum cybersecurity upgrade cycle, including statements characterizing such a cycle as "multi-billion-dollar" or as one of the largest cybersecurity infrastructure upgrade cycles in decades; the timing, magnitude, and ultimate effect of governmental initiatives referenced herein, including the U.S. Department of Commerce's announcement of letters of intent for approximately $2.013 billion in proposed CHIPS and Science Act incentives, and whether such initiatives will translate into definitive funding, policy support, or commercial opportunities benefiting ENQUANTUM or the Company; the expected progression of post-quantum migration from research planning toward active implementation; the Company's ability to integrate ENQUANTUM within EZRA International Group and execute its broader strategic platform investment strategy; and the expected strategic, operational, and financial benefits of the Company's investment in ENQUANTUM.

These statements are based on management's current beliefs, assumptions, and expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the early-stage and laboratory nature of validation described herein, which may not be indicative of commercial viability, scalability, interoperability, or future performance in production environments or at commercial scale; the risk that ENQUANTUM's technologies fail to achieve the technical performance metrics, or fail to gain broad market adoption; uncertainty regarding the timing, pace, and scope of enterprise, governmental, and infrastructure-operator adoption of post-quantum cybersecurity solutions; the risk that the post-quantum cybersecurity market does not develop in the size, timing, or manner anticipated; the risk that the U.S. Department of Commerce letters of intent referenced herein do not result in definitive funding awards, do not benefit ENQUANTUM directly or indirectly, or are delayed, reduced, or withdrawn; intense competition in the cryptography, cybersecurity, and advanced networking sectors from established, better-capitalized, and government-backed competitors; risks associated with international operations, including geopolitical, regulatory, export control, and sanctions developments in Israel and other jurisdictions in which ENQUANTUM operates; the Company's status as a minority investor in ENQUANTUM and limited ability to direct ENQUANTUM's strategy, operations, or capital allocation; the Company's ability to successfully execute on its strategic platform investment initiative through EZRA International Group; dependence on key technology development milestones, third-party platforms and third-party partners; the Company's continued compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements; general economic, market, and capital markets conditions; and other risks described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Such risks and uncertainties also include geopolitical risks, including the ongoing conflict involving Israel and Iran, which may result in regional instability, military activity, cyberattacks, disruptions to critical infrastructure, supply chains or communications networks, or workforce disruptions, any of which could materially adversely affect ENQUANTUM's operations, partners, personnel, or development activities, or the Company's investment in ENQUANTUM.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially is included under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in the Company's subsequent periodic reports and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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