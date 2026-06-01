ONE WALLET Officially Launches on TON: a Keyless, Telegram-Native Wallet That Replaces Seed Phrases with 2-of-3 Shamir Multi-Share Custody

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONE WALLET, a keyless, Telegram-native Web3 wallet, today marks its official launch on TON mainnet, replacing twelve-word seed phrases with a 2-of-3 Shamir Multi-Share custody model. The team also published ONE WALLET Whitepaper V1.0, detailing the product, security architecture, and the utility model of its $1 token.





ONE WALLET targets the gap between custodial exchange wallets — easy but centrally controlled — and self-custody wallets, which are powerful but ask mainstream users to memorize twelve-word seed phrases and install separate apps. ONE WALLET inverts that order: users open Telegram, complete a lightweight device check, and transact. There is no seed phrase to write down and no app to download.

At the core is a 2-of-3 Shamir Multi-Share custody model. A user's signing key is split into three shares — held by the device, the user's Telegram account, and an offline recovery share. The wallet is designed so that no single party, including ONE WALLET, can move funds alone: any two shares are combined briefly on the user's device to sign a transaction, then discarded. Any one share alone cannot reconstruct the key.

As a foundation-led initiative, ONE COMPANY frames ONE WALLET as the financial entry point to a broader digital ecosystem spanning fintech, AI, games, travel, and information services built on blockchain. The foundation's stated mandate includes research and education for Web3, user protection and transparency, and regulatory-compliance systems.

"Most people will never write down a seed phrase, and they shouldn't have to," said James Kim, CEO of ONE COMPANY. "Our job as a foundation is to make self-custody feel as natural as sending a message — and to do it with security that's honest about its boundaries. Going live and publishing our whitepaper on the same day is a deliberate choice: we want users, partners, and regulators reading the same document."

ONE WALLET's roadmap moves from the core wallet (multi-chain send, receive, and swap) to a QR-based payments rail with merchant settlement, followed by the $1 token utility layer and an ecosystem of partner mini-apps. Whitepaper V1.0 is available in English, Korean, Japanese, and Chinese.

About ONE WALLET

ONE WALLET is a Telegram-native, keyless Web3 wallet built on the TON blockchain. It replaces seed-phrase backups with a 2-of-3 Shamir Multi-Share custody model and is designed to combine a wallet, a QR-based payment rail, and the $1 token ecosystem in a single Telegram Mini App. Whitepaper V1.0 is available in EN, KO, JA, and ZH.

About ONE COMPANY

ONE COMPANY is a foundation registered with SSM, the Companies Commission of Malaysia, with offices in Kuala Lumpur. It develops and operates a global digital platform integrating digital wallet, fintech, AI, games, travel, and information services based on blockchain technology. ONE WALLET is its flagship consumer product. Learn more at onegroup.dev.

Social Links

Telegram: https://t.me/onedollar_project

X: https://x.com/one_wallet_

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@One_Wallet_Official

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/onewallet.official/

Media Contact

Brand: ONE WALLET

Contact: Media team

Email: press@onewallet.store

Website: https://onewallet.store, https://onegroup.dev