Bricks & Minifigs Issues Comprehensive Public Statement on Salem, Oregon Dispute, Reaffirms Offer to Help Mansell Family

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bricks & Minifigs (BAM), the nation’s leading specialty resale retailer of LEGO® products with locations across the United States and Canada, today published a full public statement addressing the dispute surrounding the former Salem-Keizer, Oregon franchise location and the Mansell family’s LEGO collection.



The statement represents the company’s most complete and transparent accounting of the situation to date, including an honest acknowledgment of where the company’s franchise oversight fell short, a detailed breakdown of what the evidence shows, and a reaffirmation of BAM’s standing offer to assist the Mansell family in reaching a resolution through proper legal channels.



The statement addresses the origin of the dispute: an unauthorized consignment arrangement made by a former independent franchise owner without corporate knowledge or approval, and outlines the concrete steps BAM is implementing to prevent similar situations across its network, including mandatory inventory tracking, standardized transaction documentation, and franchise-wide de-escalation training.



BAM also used the statement to draw a clear distinction between the Mansell family’s legitimate grievance and what the company describes as a coordinated online harassment campaign that has resulted in bomb threats, stalking of private residences, and targeted harassment of employees, some of them teenageers, at locations with no connection to the Salem dispute.



The statement is available here: https://bricksandminifigs.com/blog/blog/2026/05/28/bricks-minifigs-salem-oregon-clarity-and-resolution/



ABOUT BRICKS & MINIFIGS:



Bricks & Minifigs is an authorized LEGO® retailer specializing in buying, trading, and selling LEGO products. The company brings beloved LEGO sets from the past to today’s generations and allows fans to give new life to old pieces while inspiring new creations. Bricks & Minifigs buys all types of LEGO items, including individual minifigs, bulk bricks, components, and accessories. More than just a store for fans, the company builds a strong community of LEGO enthusiasts and aims to spread joy and creativity to the world through all things LEGO.



To learn more, please visit: https://bricksandminifigs.com/



https://thenewsfront.com/bricks-minifigs-issues-comprehensive-public-statement-on-salem-oregon-dispute-reaffirms-offer-to-help-mansell-family/