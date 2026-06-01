Beta Bionics, Inc. Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information about Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating whether Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBNX) or certain of its executive officers violated federal securities laws. The investigation focuses on investors’ losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.

What if I purchased Beta Bionics securities?

If you purchased Beta Bionics securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now: Click Here to Join the Investigation.

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Background of the Investigation

On January 8, 2026, Beta Bionics issued preliminary, unaudited fourth quarter 2025 topline financial results and key operating metrics. The Company reported that new patient starts for the quarter were expected to be at least 5,581, representing year-over-year growth of at least 36%. The reported figure was below analyst expectations and reflected a slowdown from the prior quarter, when Beta Bionics reported 68% year-over-year growth in new patient starts.

Following the announcement, Beta Bionics’ stock price declined more than 35% on January 9, 2026.

In light of this disclosure, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Beta Bionics complied with federal securities laws. If you suffered losses, contact Johnson Fistel for more information.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder class actions and derivative lawsuits. Johnson Fistel has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. In 2024, the firm recovered approximately $90,725,000 for investors.

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Contact

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

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James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471 | jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com