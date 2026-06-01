NYSE: FSK INVESTOR ALERT: Berger Montague Advises FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) Investors of a July 6, 2026 Deadline

PHILADELPHIA, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National plaintiffs’ law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) (“FS KKR” or the “Company”) on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired FS KKR securities during the period from May 8, 2024 through February 25, 2026 (the “Class Period”).

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired FS KKR securities during the Class Period may, no later than July 6, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE .

FS KKR, headquartered in Phila., PA, is a private credit firm that makes loans to other businesses and earns revenue from interest income on debt investments, as well as other fees and dividends.

The suit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that the Company: (1) overstated the effectiveness of its portfolio restructuring efforts for its nonaccrual companies; (2) overstated the valuation of its portfolio investments and/or the effectiveness of the Company’s portfolio valuation process; and (3) overstated the durability of its quarterly distribution strategy.

If you are an FS KKR investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at aabramowitz@bergermontague.com or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at cadorni@bergermontague.com or (267) 764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation’s preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

aabramowitz@bergermontague.com

Caitlin Adorni

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

cadorni@bergermontague.com