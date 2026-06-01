Sugarfina to Host Live Webinar to Discuss Growing Luxury Candy and Confections Brand

Reg D 506 (c) Private Placement to Raise up to $25-Million,

Anticipated Final Round Before Planned Public Transaction

Hosting Live Webinar and Q&A for Potential Investors on Thursday, June 11, 2026,

at 11:30 AM PT (2:30 PM ET)



LAS VEGAS, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sugarfina Corporation (or the “Company”), the only luxury candy brand at the intersection of fashion, gifting, and confections with a proven roll-up strategy, a centralized operations infrastructure, and plans to go public within the next 12 months, today announced that as part of its Regulation D 506(c) private placement to raise up to $25-Million, the Company will host a Live Investor Webinar on Thursday, June 11, 2026, at 11:30 AM PT (2:30 PM ET).

During the webinar, Scott LaPorta, CEO of Sugarfina, will discuss the current investment opportunity. Investors will discover that Sugarfina has instant brand recognition; with 25 billion+ PR impressions in 2025 alone ($155M+ in ad equivalency), features in Vogue, Forbes, Wall Street Journal, People, and the TODAY Show, and 400K+ social media followers. Sugarfina is an instantly recognizable brand.

The webinar will also cover Sugarfina’s recent growth initiatives. Over the past 18 months, the Company has completed three strategic acquisitions: BOXFOX (Q4 2024), Candy Club (Q1 2025), and Caffe Luxxe (December 2025). These acquisitions have expanded Sugarfina’s footprint across gifting, confections, and coffee, supported by a centralized supply chain infrastructure at its Las Vegas operations center.

Further, investors will learn about Sugarfina’s world class leadership and their proven track-record. CEO and co-investor Scott LaPorta has raised billions in capital and led major M&A transactions across companies including Park Place Entertainment, Hilton, Marriott, Levi Strauss & Co., and Bolthouse Farms. The Sugarfina board includes co-investors Diana Derycz Kessler (Harvard Law, 25+ years as principal investor) and Paul L. Kessler (co-founder of Bristol Capital Advisors, accomplished financier, 35+ years on Wall Street, pioneer PIPE strategy, decades of success as a financier and company builder). The Sugarfina leadership team brings a well-established track record across investment, governance, and capital markets.

Finally, investors will discover Sugarfina’s loyal customer base; this customer base includes a large and engaged audience across direct-to-consumer, retail, and corporate channels. With a strong affinity among premium gifting and confection customers, Sugarfina has cultivated a loyal customer base and multiple touchpoints for continued engagement and growth.

A live Q&A session will follow the presentation.

Sugarfina Investor Webinar

Date: Thursday, June 11, 2026

Time: 11:30 AM PT (2:30 PM ET)

Register for the Webinar

Scott LaPorta, CEO of Sugarfina, stated, “We invite investors to join us as we discuss our Regulation D 506(c) private placement, targeting up to $25-Million to further fuel the growth of our premium gifting, confections, and coffee portfolio. The company anticipates this will be the final private round before a planned public transaction. Partnering with artisan candy makers from around the world, we create a wide range of products that offer something for everyone in our loyal customer base: from gummies to cordials, cocktail-infused candies, and chocolate bars. With accelerating revenue, 2,000+ wholesale doors, 7 retail boutiques, international distribution across 5 countries, and a celebrity fan base, we have significant growth opportunities. This offering advances our mission to broaden our reach, expand distribution, fund acquisitions, and position Sugarfina as a global leader in luxury confections.”

A replay of the webinar will be available upon request by sending an email to invest@sugarfina.com or calling 424-372-8990.

Full Offering details can be found at invest.sugarfina.com.

This Sugarfina Corporation Reg D 506(c) offering is for Accredited Investors only.

About Sugarfina

Sugarfina is a luxury candy brand with stores in gateway locations across the United States, Canada, Australia, Macau, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company also sells directly to consumers through its e-commerce business, as well as through specialty retailers, department stores, luxury resorts, and corporate gifting channels. Sugarfina’s high-quality, innovative products are offered in distinctive and iconic packaging. The company has created a new space in the luxury confections market and continues to redefine what it means to be a luxury candy brand. By partnering with the world’s best artisanal candy makers, Sugarfina offers uniquely innovative flavors that can’t be found anywhere else. For more information, visit sugarfina.com.

About BOXFOX

BOXFOX is a modern gifting company based in Los Angeles, delivering thoughtfully crafted gifts worldwide. Designed to nurture your most meaningful personal and professional relationships, BOXFOX offers beautifully packaged, thoughtful gifts that are easy to send. BOXFOX provides creative, customized gifting solutions for birthdays, milestones, corporate occasions, and everything in between. Their efficient solutions, ready-to-gift options, and high-touch, white glove, hands-on service allow customers to gift well and give often.

About Candy Club

Candy Club is a curated candy brand focused on approachable indulgence, offering playful, flavor-forward sweets in its signature candy jars and giftable formats. The assortment blends nostalgic favorites with new discoveries, designed for easy enjoyment, sharing, and everyday moments of treat-worthy fun. With broad distribution across major national retail, e-commerce, and specialty channels, including its own direct-to-consumer website and wholesale platform Faire.com, Candy Club is widely accessible wherever consumers discover, gift, and restock their favorite sweets.

About Caffe Luxxe

In 2006, Caffe Luxxe was created by two best friends, Mark Wain and Gary Chau, who quit their corporate jobs to build a dream of owning a local neighborhood caffe. Their first caffe in Santa Monica helped Los Angeles discover what fine coffee could taste like, encouraging people to turn off their technology for a moment and be present to socialize with family and friends. Inspired by European sensibility, Caffe Luxxe is recognized as the pioneer of the 3rd wave of coffee in Los Angeles, being among the first in the city to have started the trend towards handcrafted, freshly roasted artisanal coffee and espresso before national-scale outsiders entered the market. Caffe Luxxe is still one of the few truly local coffee roasters born and raised in Los Angeles, and in 2026 it celebrates its 20th anniversary. Building good relationships with coffee farms, roasting coffee in small batches, and hand crafting every single drink is their daily passion, and they have earned numerous accolades by journalists and customers for best tasting coffee and voted “Most Loved” in the city year after year. For more information, visit caffeluxxe.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication is for informational purposes only and is intended for prospective verified accredited investors. It does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Any offer or solicitation will be made only through official offering documents, subscription materials, and related disclosures provided by Sugarfina Corp.

The securities discussed have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or under any state securities laws, and are being offered pursuant to Rule 506(c) of Regulation D, which permits general solicitation only where all purchasers are accredited investors and the issuer takes reasonable steps to verify accredited investor status. Investing in private securities involves significant risk, including illiquidity, lack of a public market, dilution, business risk, regulatory risk, and the possible loss of the entire investment.

Certain statements may be forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. No assurance can be given that any acquisition, public listing, dividend payment, warrant exercise, liquidity event, or strategic objective will occur. Prospective investors should review the full offering materials and consult their own legal, tax, financial, and investment advisors before making any investment decision.

Investor Contact:

MZ Digital

invest@sugarfina.com

424-372-8990