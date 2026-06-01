Zorronet Brings Autonomous C5ISR to Hardened Sites Without Public Cloud Dependence

NETANYA, Israel, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BiomX Inc. (NYSE American: PHGE) (“BiomX” or the “Company”), today announced the expansion of its Zorronet subsidiary’s autonomous C5ISR suite to support fully secure on-premise, hybrid, and closed-loop deployments for defense, security, and critical infrastructure. The expanded offering enables organizations to run the full Zorronet C5ISR suite inside hardened sites, secured intranets, and restricted infrastructure without relying on the public cloud.

The expansion reflects growing demand for autonomous command-and-control systems that can function locally inside secured infrastructure, a priority highlighted by US President Donald Trump ’s push to accelerate secure AI adoption in defense and critical infrastructure protection.

These organizations can’t expose their security data to public-cloud systems or the wider internet because of regulatory and cybersecurity requirements. As a result, they have faced limitations adopting cloud-dependent AI and C5ISR systems at hardened sites where speed and local control are essential.

Zorronet’s expanded suite is positioned within the growing C5ISR market, where demand is being driven by defense modernization, real-time situational awareness, secure data integration, and faster command decision-making. Industry estimates show that the market is expected to grow to $189 billion by 2030 as defense, security, and critical infrastructure operators invest in more connected and autonomous command capabilities.

The architecture enables autonomous command-and-control functions, local AI processing, edge computing, and response coordination to run on local GPU-based servers inside hardened sites, restricted intranets, and command centers. The system supports real-time inference at the edge, keeping alert validation and response coordination within controlled networks. While cloud infrastructure remains an important option, the expanded offering adds local and hybrid deployment paths for sites whose security, bandwidth, legal, or continuity requirements call for these functions to run inside protected infrastructure.

Zorronet is designed to work with existing security devices, integrating cameras, sensors, drones, IoT devices, access-control systems, robotic assets, and other security infrastructure into a unified C5ISR suite. The system converts complex security and surveillance data into clear real-time alerts, commands, tasking, and responses that field teams can quickly understand and act on. These functions would traditionally require multiple people in a command center, thereby helping teams move faster from detection to execution. Zorronet can also trigger response workflows and issue commands autonomously inside the secured network.

“AI is becoming essential to modern security and defense operations, but many organizations cannot simply connect their security data to the public cloud,” said Idan Wasserman, CEO of Zorronet. “Militaries, security organizations, and critical infrastructure operators often need command-and-control automation to run inside closed-loop intranets or restricted networks, where data stays under their control. This expansion brings Zorronet’s autonomous C5ISR capabilities into those sites, turning complex security and surveillance data into clear intelligence and commands, helping teams move from detection to action faster, while automating work that would otherwise sit with a large control-room team.

“BiomX’s focus is building technologies that can function in the kinds of high-security settings where reliability, response speed, and local control matter,” said Michael Oster, CEO of BiomX. “Zorronet’s expanded on-premise capabilities reflect how security and critical infrastructure organizations are approaching AI and command-and-control systems. As more sites move toward autonomous monitoring and response, there is growing demand for systems built around local control, continuity, and faster execution.”

About BiomX

BiomX Inc. (NYSE American: PHGE) is a company focused on acquiring and further developing technologies that identify, track, and counter physical threats across defense, security, critical infrastructure, and first-response sectors. The Company's portfolio is built around the growing need for earlier and more accurate threat detection, particularly as UAVs and other autonomous systems play a larger role in defense and homeland security.

About Zorronet

Zorronet, a BiomX company, develops AI-powered command-and-control software that helps security and operations teams turn cameras, sensors, drones, and IoT devices into a unified real-time operating picture. The system uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to detect, classify, and prioritize events, incidents, and potential threats, helping teams understand what is happening and coordinate faster responses. Designed for both defense and civilian security applications, Zorronet’s systems are currently used in military sites, critical infrastructure, municipalities, smart cities, industrial facilities, large public venues, and more. By converting large volumes of sensor and system data into clear alerts and recommended actions, Zorronet enables operators to manage and respond to complex activity and threats while reducing false alarms across everything from individual facilities to national borders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended”. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding Zorronet’s AI-powered command-and-control capabilities; the potential benefits, performance, scalability, security, and deployment of its on-premise, hybrid, closed-loop, edge-AI, and low-bandwidth architecture; the ability of Zorronet’s technologies to support defense, security, critical infrastructure, transportation, smart city, industrial, and remote-site applications.

These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and beliefs of BiomX and Zorronet management and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, among others, Zorronet’s ability to develop, test, deploy, commercialize, and scale its technologies; the ability to convert technical validations, supplier approvals, or collaboration opportunities into commercial deployments or revenue; BiomX’s going concern qualification in its recent financial statements; customer adoption; changes in cybersecurity, regulatory, procurement, and operational requirements; competition; technical, integration, performance, security, or deployment challenges; BiomX’s ability to execute its strategic transition; and other risks described in BiomX’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K as supplemented by the 10-K/A filed with the SEC on April 30, 2026, current report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 5, 2026 Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings. BiomX undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact

Yair Ohayon

Yairo@biomx.com