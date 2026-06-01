Fountain House’s “Sharing the WELLth” Speaker Series Draws Standing-Room-Only Crowds for Candid Conversations on Mental Health and Recovery

New York, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fountain House concluded Mental Health Awareness Month with its two-part “Sharing the WELLth” speaker series, bringing together NBA champion Metta World Peace, Peloton instructor Kirsten Ferguson and award-winning sports broadcaster Ros Gold-Onwude for candid discussions on mental health, wellness and recovery.

Held May 19 and May 26 at Fountain House in Hell’s Kitchen, the speaker series drew community members, advocates and media for open conversations that explored emotional well-being, therapy, identity and the role of community in recovery.

The events are part of Fountain House’s broader effort to expand public understanding of mental health and normalize conversations around seeking support, during Mental Health Awareness Month and beyond.

“When my sister Annie and I started Sharing the WELLth, two years ago, we highlighted leaders of different industries to focus on wellness and mental health strategies needed to navigate the ups and downs of life as people pursued their academic and professional careers and lives,” said Ros Gold-Onwude. “At first the series started out for just Fountain House members, who are people living with serious mental illness, but we found the messages we were hearing were for everyone because no matter who you are, and what you’ve accomplished, we’re all human and we all go through challenging experiences.”

Ferguson’s conversation focused on the intersection of fitness, identity and emotional health, highlighting how movement and wellness practices can serve as tools for grounding and resilience.

“Any opportunity I get to push the conversation forward about mental health, I’m going to say ‘yes,’ in hopes that my story can resonate with and motivate others to seek the support they need,” Ferguson said. “The work being done here at Fountain House is amazing, I’m honored to be part of it.”

World Peace shared reflections on his mental health journey during his NBA career, offering a rare and personal perspective on therapy, stigma and healing in professional sports. He also shared a personal connection with Fountain House.

“I’ve had experiences with members of my family being impacted by serious mental illness and that experience launched me into a mission, throughout my career, to help them,” World Peace said. “By helping my family, I’ve been able to help others navigate mental health and that’s why I’m here at Fountain House hoping that my story — from my NBA career to my current focus on philanthropy and mental health advocacy — will connect with and help someone here in the room.”

Across both events, audience engagement underscored a growing appetite for authentic conversations that move beyond awareness toward recovery and sustained well-being. Attendees cheered, laughed, and asked questions during the event and participated in one-on-one connections and pictures with the speakers at both events.

The “Sharing the WELLth” series was co-founded by sisters Annie (Fountain House member) and Ros Gold-Onwude (Fountain House board member) to bridge conversations across wellness, sports and public health, addressing ongoing challenges such as stigma, access to care and social isolation.

For more than 75 years, Fountain House has advanced community-based mental health recovery through programs focused on housing, employment, education and social connection.

About Fountain House

For over 75 years, Fountain House has been a beacon of hope and recovery for people living with serious mental illness. Through our direct service clubhouse programs in New York City and Los Angeles, as well as national policy, advocacy and research initiatives, we have transformed the lives of tens of thousands of people living with serious mental illness. Founded in 1948 in New York City, Fountain House originated the clubhouse model of community mental health that has been replicated more than 370 times in nearly 40 U.S. states and in 31 countries around the world.

About “Sharing the WELLth”

Launched in 2024, “Sharing the WELLth” is a speaker series designed to foster honest, community-centered conversations around mental health, wellness and recovery.

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