Ramsey Theory Group CEO Dan Herbatschek Says SpaceX IPO Signals AI Has Become the World’s Largest Infrastructure Race

NEW YORK, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ramsey Theory Group (RTG), a New York-based holding company and operational platform spanning software development, machine learning, artificial intelligence, data engineering, cybersecurity, digital marketing, product development, and strategic growth, today commented on the upcoming public offering of SpaceX, which could become one of the largest IPOs in market history and further cement AI as the defining infrastructure race of the modern economy.

Reports indicate the upcoming SpaceX IPO is increasingly tied not only to launch systems and satellite connectivity, but also to the future of AI infrastructure, orbital compute, hyperscale data systems and vertically integrated artificial intelligence platforms.

According to Ramsey Theory Group CEO Dan Herbatschek , the significance of the SpaceX IPO extends far beyond aerospace. “The market is finally realizing AI is not a software story anymore, but rather it is an infrastructure story,” stated Herbatschek. “The companies that control compute, power, networking, satellites, semiconductors and deployment infrastructure are going to control the next economic era.”

Industry reports tied to the SpaceX IPO suggest the company is positioning itself around AI compute infrastructure, satellite-based AI systems and massive-scale data center economics.

Herbatschek said the IPO reflects a broader shift happening across enterprise technology and global capital markets, as he continued, “We’re watching the collision of AI, energy, defense, communications and space infrastructure happen in real time. The SpaceX IPO may become the clearest signal yet that Wall Street now sees AI as a physical infrastructure market — not just a digital one.”

RTG believes the next wave of AI winners will be companies capable of industrializing AI delivery at scale, including the orchestration of infrastructure, governance, automation, cybersecurity and operational execution across increasingly autonomous systems.

The company says enterprises are rapidly moving beyond experimental AI deployments toward large-scale operational AI ecosystems involving agentic systems, distributed compute environments and autonomous workflows connected to growing numbers of external tools and platforms.

“The biggest misconception in AI right now is that the battle is about models,” Herbatschek added. “The real battle is about who can operationalize AI at planetary scale.”

Recent reporting around the proposed SpaceX IPO has highlighted growing investor focus on AI compute demand, data center economics and the long-term race to build infrastructure capable of supporting next-generation AI systems.

RTG says this trend will accelerate investment into AI infrastructure categories including cybersecurity, networking, cloud orchestration, enterprise AI operations, semiconductors, robotics, logistics systems and sovereign AI architectures.

“This is becoming the largest infrastructure buildout since the internet itself,” said Herbatschek. “And unlike previous technology cycles, AI is simultaneously reshaping software, labor, defense, communications, logistics, healthcare and industrial systems all at once.”



Visit https://www.ramseytheory.com/ to learn more about Ramsey Theory Group.

About Ramsey Theory Group

Founded by CEO Dan Herbatschek, Ramsey Theory Group is a New York-based holding company and operational platform that owns, manages, develops, and invests in businesses, assets, products, services, and intellectual property across the digital economy. With operations in New York, Los Angeles, New Jersey, and Paris, RTG brings together leaders across industries and supports them with operational, technological, financial, communications, and strategic growth capabilities. The company’s portfolio includes Erdos Technologies, Erdos Digital, Erdos Tracks, Erdos Logistics, Erdos Medical, Eunifi, and Requiem Creative, serving markets including enterprise technology, automotive, supply chain and logistics, medical resource management, entertainment marketing, digital commerce, cybersecurity, and product development.

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