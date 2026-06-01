Polysilicon Market to Reach $94.41 Billion by 2035 as Solar Energy and Semiconductor Demand Accelerate | SNS Insider

Austin, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Polysilicon Market was valued at USD 27.66 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 94.41 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 13.08%.

Polysilicon Market Growth would come about due to increased solar PV deployment, rising demand for renewable energy generation, and semiconductor manufacturing activities. The increasing use of solar energy technology leads to a massive need for polysilicon of high purity since it is one of the essential inputs for manufacturing solar wafers, cells, and modules. Further, government policies favoring clean energy transition toward achieving carbon neutrality are contributing to growth in the market.





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Rising Solar Energy Demand and Semiconductor Expansion to Augment Market Growth Globally

Rising use of solar panels, increase in the demand for renewable sources of energy, and expansion in the capacity of semiconductor fabrication are factors that will help to accelerate market growth during the next few years. The demand for polysilicon is associated with the number of solar panel installations, whereas the demand for semiconductor polysilicon is growing owing to advancements in cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and electronics manufacturing technology.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type, Solar Grade Polysilicon Segment Dominated the Market; Electronic Grade Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Solar grade polysilicon dominated the market in 2025 due to its widespread application in solar photovoltaic panels worldwide. The growth of solar power plants and positive energy targets make the solar grade polysilicon dominate the market. In turn, the electronic grade polysilicon is supposed to have the highest growth rate until 2035 because of increasing semiconductor manufacturing and artificial intelligence computers.

By Production Method, Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) Segment Dominated the Market; Silane Gas Phase Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

CVD segment was the largest one in 2025 due to its high performance and capacity to produce ultra-pure polysilicon both for solar and electronic devices. Silane gas phase is going to be the fastest-growing one because of its energy efficiency and material purity.

By Application, Photovoltaic (PV) Solar Cells Segment Dominated the Market; Semiconductor Industry Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

PV cells would lead the global market due to the increased use of solar energy in all the sectors. The semiconductor industry sector is expected to grow the fastest because of the increased demand for high-grade silicon in various technological applications, including AI chips, 5G, cloud computing, and electronics products.

By End-Use Industry, Solar Energy Segment Dominated the Market; Automotive & Electric Vehicles Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

The solar energy sector would lead the market owing to the increased adoption of renewable energy sources across all sectors. The automotive and EVs segment is projected to register the highest growth because of the increased electrification of vehicles and the growing application of semiconductors in automobiles.

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Regional Insights:

North America is set to be the fastest-growing region owing to its highly favorable policy framework that encourages local manufacturing in line with the CHIPS Act and Inflation Reduction Act. The United States has been dominating North America due to the growing investment in semiconductor fabrication plants and solar manufacturing.

The U.S. Polysilicon Market was valued at approximately USD 5.50 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 18.80 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 12.35% during the forecast period. The U.S. Polysilicon Market Growth is driven by the government policy backing in the form of incentives for strengthening the domestic semiconductor and solar value chain.

The Europe Polysilicon Market is estimated to be USD 5.96 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 18.84 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 12.21%. The share of Europe in the market is increasing because of its strong renewable energy targets, increasing solar capacity in REPowerEU strategy and decreasing dependency on foreign polysilicon. Germany, UK and France make great contributions to market growth by means of installing solar panels and developing the supply chain for semiconductors.

Asia Pacific is expected to contribute the largest proportion of the total market owing to its massive polysilicon capacity and dominance in solar modules production. China has been dominating the Asia Pacific region owing to the presence of a highly developed manufacturing network and a huge capacity for solar installations thanks to GCL-Poly, TongWei Group, and Daqo New Energy.

Key Players:

Tongwei Co., Ltd.

GCL Technology Holdings Ltd.

Daqo New Energy Corp.

Xinte Energy Co., Ltd.

Wacker Chemie AG

Asia Silicon (Qinghai) Co., Ltd.

Xinjiang East Hope New Energy Co., Ltd.

OCI Company Ltd.

Hemlock Semiconductor Operations LLC

Tokuyama Corporation

REC Silicon ASA

Hoshine Silicon Industry Co., Ltd.

East Hope Group Co., Ltd.

Sichuan Yongxiang Co., Ltd.

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd.

Qatar Solar Technologies

United Silicon Corporation

Elkem ASA

Luxshares Corp.

HPQ Silicon Inc

Recent Developments:

April 2025: Tokuyama Corporation launched a new fluidized bed reactor process for electronic-grade polysilicon production, reducing energy consumption by approximately 12% per ton and improving semiconductor-grade manufacturing efficiency.

October 2025: East Hope Group announced a large-scale silicon production cluster project in Ningxia, China, targeting integrated high-purity crystalline silicon and wafer manufacturing expansion.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Polysilicon Production & Supply Chain Metrics – helps you understand production capacity distribution, supply chain concentration, and purity-grade segmentation across solar and semiconductor industries.

– helps you understand production capacity distribution, supply chain concentration, and purity-grade segmentation across solar and semiconductor industries. Solar PV & Semiconductor Demand Metrics – helps you evaluate demand trends across photovoltaic installations and advanced semiconductor manufacturing applications.

– helps you evaluate demand trends across photovoltaic installations and advanced semiconductor manufacturing applications. High-Purity Silicon Technology Metrics – helps you analyze advancements in polysilicon purification technologies, energy efficiency improvements, and production optimization.

– helps you analyze advancements in polysilicon purification technologies, energy efficiency improvements, and production optimization. Clean Energy Transition Metrics – helps you understand the role of polysilicon in global renewable energy expansion and decarbonization efforts.

– helps you understand the role of polysilicon in global renewable energy expansion and decarbonization efforts. Global Trade & Supply Concentration Metrics – helps you assess geopolitical supply dependencies, trade flows, and regional manufacturing concentration risks.

– helps you assess geopolitical supply dependencies, trade flows, and regional manufacturing concentration risks. Competitive Landscape & Capacity Expansion Metrics – helps you evaluate market positioning of key players, expansion strategies, and technological investments globally.

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