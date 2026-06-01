OZOP Energy Solutions, Inc. Highlights Continued Growth of Bucked Up in Canada with Major Retail Order and Projected Expansion

WARWICK, NY, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTC: OZSC, the “Company”) today highlighted continued growth of Bucked Up in Canada through Varon Wellness, a subsidiary of Varon Corp. Ozop and Varon Corp are currently completing customary pre-closing conditions in connection with the previously announced transaction with OZOP.

Building on existing Canadian distribution and ongoing retail execution, Varon Wellness has secured a commitment of over $500,000 CAD from a leading national warehouse retail operator, representing a meaningful step forward in scaling the Bucked Up brand’s presence in the market and further validating demand within large-format, high-volume retail environments. The commitment is primarily comprised of new Bucked Up mini can formats, representing the introduction of a new SKU into the Canadian market, specifically developed for high-volume retail environments and multi-unit purchasing behavior typical of warehouse club formats, with broader applicability across additional retail channels.

The introduction of the mini can format expands the brand’s product architecture in Canada, creating additional flexibility across retail channels and supporting incremental volume opportunities beyond traditional single-unit formats.

In parallel with this order and following the recent introduction of Bucked Up’s protein innovation into the Canadian market, Varon Wellness continues to expand Bucked Up across its broader Canadian distribution network, supported by established national and regional partners servicing convenience, grocery, and mass retail channels. Based on current distribution footprint, pipeline visibility, and ongoing account expansion, the Company anticipates approximately $2 million CAD in Bucked Up sales for the twelve months ending December 31, 2026, reflecting a continued ramp in both retail placement and velocity across multiple channels.

The projected sales is expected to be driven by core Bucked Up energy drink SKUs, which continue to perform consistently across convenience and traditional retail formats.

Varon Wellness serves as the exclusive manufacturer and distributor of Bucked Up products in Canada, providing full operational control over production, distribution, and commercialization of the brand in and for the Canadian market. Bucked Up is one of North America’s fastest-growing performance nutrition brands, with products distributed across tens of thousands of retail locations globally (@buckedup). The total Canadian non alcoholic beverages market was valued at US $9 billion in 2024.

“This order is important because it’s not just about volume—it’s about expanding how the brand shows up in the market,” said Benjamin Schubert, Chief Executive Officer of Varon Corp (@benjamin_varon_). “The mini can format gives us a new way to drive multi-unit purchasing in high-traffic environments, and that opens the door to broader retail applications beyond this initial rollout. When you combine that with the momentum we’re seeing across the core product, it’s a strong signal that the brand is scaling in the right direction.”

“What you’re seeing now is the business starting to layer in multiple growth drivers at once,” said Lior Srulovicz, President and Chief Financial Officer of Varon Corp. “We have established distribution, we’re adding new formats like mini cans, and we’ve recently expanded into protein. That combination allows us to build volume across different channels while keeping the growth structured and repeatable as we move through the year.”

About Varon Corp

Varon Corp is the holding Company of its’ wholly owned subsidiaries Varon Wellness, Varon USA and Varon Spirits. Varon through Varon Wellness and Varon USA develops and operates brands across hydration, energy, recovery and sports- nutrition categories. Through Varon Spirits, the Company offers a limited premium spirits business that provides brand optionality and experiential reach.

About Varon Wellness

Varon Wellness operates established, high-velocity functional and performance beverage brands with proven, repeat consumer demand and meaningful national retail presence in Canada, with a focused mandate across functional wellness, performance, and sports hydration. The division includes Canadian distribution rights to Bucked Up, a recognized, culturally relevant performance energy and protein brand with deeply established traction in fitness, athletic, and performance-driven communities. Bucked Up (https://www.buckedup.com/; https://ca.buckedup.com/) is a sports nutrition and lifestyle brand focused on helping all athletes and individuals achieve their health and fitness goals. Offering over 500 different products ranging from supplements and energy drinks to apparel and accessories, Bucked Up is committed to providing customers with the best products available. Dedicated to using high-quality ingredients and non-proprietary blends, Bucked Up's pre-workout is the #1 best-selling product in its class. The brand's products are now offered in over 75,000 stores worldwide.

Varon Wellness also owns a 60% equity ownership in Vitagua, utilizing Varon’s proprietary, zero-sugar sparkling vitamin water brand purpose-built for modern, health-conscious consumers at scale, as well as a strategic, high-impact minority investment in Unity Electro Fest (“Unity”). Unity is a major Canadian music festival entity with large-scale attendance and national visibility that provides an experiential, high-engagement platform utilized for mass product trial, consumer immersion, and powerful brand activation. The division operates under Varon’s Elevated Wellness approach, prioritizing flavor-first, consumer-led formulations that deliver meaningful, credible functional benefits, supported by disciplined execution, operational rigor, and scalable commercialization across expanding channels.

About Varon USA

Varon USA builds truly healthy, performance-driven functional beverages, not “better for you” alternatives. Combining cultural relevance at scale, best-in-class marketing infrastructure, and products that taste exceptional while delivering real, measurable health benefits, Varon USA represents the Company’s primary growth engine in the United States.

The division is focused on operating and partnership platforms supporting functional wellness, performance, and sports hydration brands that are deeply embedded within high-engagement, culture-defining ecosystems. The division includes Ballislife Drink, Inc., a joint venture in which Varon USA holds a 35% ownership interest, featuring Ballislife Functional Sports Drink, and is aligned with Ballislife, one of the largest and most influential basketball media platforms globally. Varon USA is also aligned with SG Revive, a functional wellness beverage developed in partnership with ASA Entertainment, a leader in youth culture and sports media.

Collectively, these platforms reach tens of millions of highly loyal, deeply engaged consumers annually through dominant digital media channels, large-scale live events, broadcast exposure, and expansive youth initiatives, enabling Varon to systematically convert authentic cultural engagement into repeat consumer demand, while maintaining discipline, scalability, and long-term brand equity across a rapidly expanding national footprint.

About Varon Spirits

Varon Spirits is a boutique importer and agency representing a select roster of premium spirits brands. The business focuses on curating and distributing distinctive spirits rooted in heritage, craftsmanship, and cultural relevance, including ultra-premium tequilas, vodkas, and select rare offerings. Varon Spirits operates under a focused, capital-light model aligned with the Company’s broader lifestyle-driven beverage strategy.

About Ozop Energy Solutions.

Ozop Energy Solutions (Ozop Energy Solutions (http://ozopenergy.com/) is the parent company that oversees a wide variety of products in the renewable energy sector. Our strategy focuses on capturing a share of the rapidly growing renewable energy market as a provider of assets and infrastructure needed to store energy.

This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s public filings which can be found at www.sec.gov

Safe Harbor Statement

“This press release contains or may contain, among other things, certain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to the company’s plans, objectives, projections, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential” or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the company’s control). The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.”

Investor Relations Contact – Ozop

The Waypoint Refinery, LLC

845-397-2956

www.thewaypointrefinery.com

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www.varoncorp.com

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