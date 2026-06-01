The Most Unexpected Food Combo Since Pizza Met Pineapple? Tahini’s Launches Shawarma Ramen

Toronto, Ontario, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Batman & Robin. Peanut butter & jelly. Shawarma & ramen? Tahini’s is introducing what may be the most unexpected food duo since pizza met pineapple: Shawarma Ramen.

Launching June 1, the fast-growing Canadian shawarma chain is introducing Shawarma Ramen, a bold new menu item that combines rich ramen noodles and broth with the flavours Tahini’s fans know from its signature shawarma offerings.

The launch is the latest unconventional move from the Canadian restaurant brand that has built one of the largest online audiences in the restaurant industry through its funny, bold videos, attracting more than 3 million YouTube subscribers and 2 billion video views.

“We’ve never been interested in playing it safe,” said Aly Hamam, Co-Founder & CMO. “People want brands with personality. Shawarma Ramen is exactly the kind of thing that gets people curious enough to walk in, try it, film it and talk about it. The momentum we saw during testing and the initial rollout told us we had something special with Shawarma Ramen.”

Known for its humour-led videos and unconventional marketing style, Tahini’s has emerged as one of Canada’s most distinctive restaurant brands, blending internet culture, bold menu innovation, unconventional business thinking including Bitcoin investment, and rapid restaurant growth.

The company’s approach is resonating particularly strongly with younger consumers, helping Tahini’s stand out in Canada’s crowded fast-casual market while continuing to expand across Canada and into the United States.

Shawarma Ramen launches Monday, June 1st at all 73 Tahini’s locations across Canada.

About Tahini’s

Founded in 2012, Tahini’s operates more than 73 locations across Canada. From sizzling shawarma to flavour-packed bowls, Tahini’s offers delicious, authentic & healthy Middle Eastern foods with fast, friendly and reliable customer service. The company also sells packaged products through grocery retailers, including Sobeys. Follow Tahini’s on YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, Pinterest and X.

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