Workers at BWXT Precision Manufacturing Inc. in Oakville join the United Steelworkers

OAKVILLE, Ontario, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workers at BWXT Precision Manufacturing Inc. in Oakville have voted to join the United Steelworkers (USW), gaining a collective voice in their workplace and the strength that comes with union representation.

The workers chose USW to secure a stronger voice on workplace issues, including health and safety, wages, benefits, working conditions and job security.

“Workers are choosing to unionize because they want a stronger voice and a fair say in their workplaces,” said Kevon Stewart, USW District 6 Director. “We are proud to welcome these workers to the United Steelworks and look forward to helping them build on this success as they negotiate their first collective agreement. Their decision to join our union reinforces the power of solidarity in workplaces across Ontario.”

The newly organized workers join a growing USW presence in the sector. USW also represents workers at BWXT in Cambridge, Ont., where members play a vital role supporting Canada’s nuclear industry.

“This victory was driven by workers who were committed to improving their workplace, particularly when it comes to health and safety, and supporting one another throughout the organizing process,” said Darlene Jalbert, USW District 6 Organizing Co-ordinator. “Organizing takes courage, determination and trust, and these workers demonstrated all three. They built a strong campaign, had important conversations with their co-workers and ultimately chose a collective voice through USW.”

About the United Steelworkers union

The USW represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of the union's strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.

For more information:

Kevon Stewart, USW District 6 Director, 416-243-8792, kstewart@usw.ca

Darlene Jalbert, USW District 6 Organizing Co-ordinator, 613-362-4414, djalbert@usw.ca

Arushana Sunderaeson, USW Communications, 416-243-8792 ext. 1233, asunderaeson@usw.ca