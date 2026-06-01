Qinhuangdao: International Services Fuel Coastal Cultural Tourism, Inviting Global Tourists to Its Breathtaking Mountains and Seas

QINHUANGDAO, China, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

As the summer tourism season kicks into high gear, international tourism to Qinhuangdao, Hebei Province, has seen a significant surge. The Publicity Department of the Qinhuangdao Municipal Committee noted that according to data from Ctrip's overseas platform (Trip.com), from January to May 25, 2026, overseas page views for the Shanhaiguan scenic area increased by 241.8% year-on-year, while the order conversion rate rose by 43.25% compared to the same period last year. Both overseas market attention and travel intent have climbed notably. Since the beginning of this year, Qinhuangdao has comprehensively upgraded its international service capabilities to ensure that overseas visitors experience "smooth travel, clear understanding, and deep engagement."

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Not long ago, various scenic spots in Shanhaiguan introduced smart translation devices capable of covering over 80 foreign languages and more than 200 dialect accents, supporting hands-free real-time conversation. At the same time, bilingual audio guide devices and international self-service ticketing kiosks have been deployed, forming a complete service chain covering ticket purchase, entry, and tour commentary. Recently, the scenic areas have further updated and improved multilingual signage and optimized other details of international service. Whether visitors come to experience the grandeur of the "First Pass Under Heaven" or to witness the breathtaking sight of the Great Wall meeting the sea at Laolongtou, overseas tourists can access travel information without barriers and enjoy immersive sightseeing experiences.

This is a microcosm of Qinhuangdao's tourism internationalization. In recent years, leveraging its Great Wall heritage and coastal resources, Qinhuangdao has developed a diverse range of cultural tourism attractions, including the Great Wall Light Show, the Port Industrial Tourism Zone, and the Aranya art destination. From the ancient charm of the Great Wall to coastal landscapes and modern art, and from wetland birdwatching to wellness retreats, the city's product offerings cater to a wide spectrum of domestic and international consumer preferences, ensuring that visitors with varied interests can enjoy a fulfilling and delightful travel experience.

Qinhuangdao boasts a rare composite ecological landscape in northern China, where mountains, sea, rivers, lakes, and wetlands coexist. In early summer, the city is adorned with vast flower fields, offering a mild and pleasant climate along with excellent air quality, making it a well-known summer resort and wellness destination in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region. As its service standards align with international practices, this coastal city in the north is warmly welcoming visitors from home and abroad with an increasingly open and inclusive attitude, as well as its uniquely charming mountain and coastal scenery.

Source: Publicity Department of the Qinhuangdao Municipal Committee