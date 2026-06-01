Digital ATA Carnets Live Today Across UK, EU, Norway and Switzerland

– EFM Global advises all temporary import operators to carry paper carnets as backup

and expect customs flexibility during the transition period –

LONDON, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EFM Global , a leading international logistics consultant specialising in complex projects, is urging all businesses relying on ATA Carnets for temporary international shipments to take immediate action to coincide with the digital carnet go-live this Monday, June 1, 2026.

Effective today, the launch for digital ATA Carnet processing across the United Kingdom, European Union, Norway, and Switzerland is underway. The change affects any operator moving goods temporarily across international borders in these territories, including live events productions, touring artists and athletes, exhibition freight, film and television equipment, automotive samples, and high-value prototypes. For the broader industry, the transition marks the end of a paper-based system that has been in place since the 1960s.

"June 1 is not a drop-dead deadline; customs has confirmed it will work with operators through the transition, and we want that message to reach everyone moving goods across these borders, because as we know, ‘the show must go on’," said Ben Silas, Group Chief Commercial Officer, EFM Global. "So you must have your paper carnet as backup. If a digital system is unavailable at a border post, or an officer needs additional time to process an electronic declaration, that physical document is your protection."

EFM Global strongly advises all carnet holders to retain a paper carnet as a backup alongside their digital documentation for the foreseeable future. While the new carnet system is now live, ports and airports across the participating territories will be completing their transition to full digital processing over the coming weeks. Customs authorities have confirmed they will afford flexibility to operators during this bedding-in period as infrastructure and training requirements come fully online.

Under the digital system, carnet holders store and present documentation via mobile device, tablet, or laptop in place of a physical booklet. Border declarations are submitted electronically and validated by customs authorities through a secure digital portal rather than a manual stamp. The fundamental legal purpose of the ATA Carnet, providing temporary import and export clearance without payment of duties or taxes on goods that will be returned unaltered, remains unchanged.

"We have been in contact with our clients for months ahead of this date, but we want to reach the full industry," said Silas. "Truck drivers, production managers, and freight agents who have worked on paper carnets for decades need to know how to access their documentation digitally under real border conditions. The technology will eventually become second nature, but right now, the message is straightforward: prepare, carry both, and reach out for guidance if anything is unclear."

The go-live is the first phase of a global transition expected to reach full digital implementation across all participating carnet countries by the end of 2027. Approximately 80 to 90 countries currently participate in the ATA Carnet system. During the transition, paper and digital carnets will operate in parallel as additional countries adopt the digital system on a rolling basis, subject to customs infrastructure readiness, training completion, and cross-border system compatibility in each territory.

For operators who have not yet received guidance from their logistics partner, preparation should begin now. Anyone planning international moves through EU, UK, Norwegian, or Swiss customs from June 1 onward should confirm digital access to carnet documentation is set up and ensure all team members handling border crossings are able to present documentation in both formats.

For further guidance on digital carnet preparation, go-live procedures, visit “ Digital Carnets: What You Need to Know ,” which will be updated with any updates and recommendations as the transition begins and develops.

About EFM Global

Founded 25 years ago, EFM Global is a specialist logistics company dedicated to live events, exhibitions, sports and entertainment logistics. With offices and agency partners across Europe, the Middle East, North America and Australia, EFM delivers complex logistics projects worldwide with precision and care. The company’s expertise ranges from international freight forwarding, customs clearance and site management to sustainable logistics solutions, serving clients such as major museums, touring exhibitions, global sporting events and government institutions.

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Tyler Thornton

LeadCoverage

tyler@leadcoverage.com