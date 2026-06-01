Xeriant Schedules NexBoard™ and NexPatch™ Certification Testing and Shares 30-Minute Internal Timelapse Video of Fire Test Exceeding 2,000°F

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTCQB: XERI) ("Xeriant" or the "Company"), a company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative technologies, today announced that initial certification testing for its NexBoard™ composite construction panel and NexPatch™ joint compound is scheduled to begin this week. The Company also released a compelling 30-minute internal timelapse video showcasing its NexBoard panel undergoing extreme fire testing.

In the video, NexBoard is subjected to sustained flame temperatures exceeding 2,000°F, which approaches the melting point of steel. Throughout the full 30-minute test, the panel exhibited no combustion and produced no smoke — two of the most critical performance metrics for fire safety in modern building materials.

“This timelapse video provides powerful visual proof of NexBoard’s exceptional fire-resistant capabilities,” said Keith Duffy, CEO of Xeriant. “Withstanding a high-temperature direct flame without igniting or generating smoke demonstrates the effectiveness of our proprietary intumescent fire-retardant technology.”

NexBoard is also resistant to water, mold and insects.

The video is part of Xeriant’s ongoing internal testing program as the Company advances toward third-party certification and expanded applications.

Watch the full 30-minute timelapse video here: 30 min Test - Timelapse

NexBoard and its companion product NexPatch™ are key components of Xeriant’s DUREVER™ advanced materials platform.

To receive future Company updates, please visit www.xeriant.com/signup and follow Xeriant’s investor communications.

About Xeriant, Inc.

Xeriant, Inc. is dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of disruptive technologies in advanced materials and aerospace which can be successfully integrated and commercialized for deployment across multiple industrial sectors. We seek to partner with and acquire strategic interests in visionary companies that accelerate this mission. Xeriant’s advanced materials line is marketed under the DUREVER™ brand, and includes NexBoard™, an eco-friendly, patented composite construction panel made from plastic and fiber waste, designed to replace products such as drywall, plywood, OSB, MDF, MgO board and other materials used in construction.

For more information, please go to www.xeriant.com

SAFE HARBOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

In connection with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Xeriant, Inc. is hereby providing cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements (as defined in such act). Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimated,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes” and “projects”) may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, our expectations concerning our ability to attract investors.

We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make, and investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

This press release does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale.

Xeriant, Inc.

Investor Relations Dept.

(561) 491-9595

IR@xeriant.com

Xeriant.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c30e2cc1-19ce-4d7f-b07e-54908469e7da