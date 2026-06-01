BD² Launches Data Science Fellowship for Early Career Scientists

Washington, D.C., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highlights:

BD² plans to award eight new data science fellowships for early career investigators to advance bipolar disorder research.

Each fellow will receive up to $250,000 over two years to drive collaborative research and support professional development.

Fellows will work with BD² teams to uncover new scientific breakthroughs by analyzing the novel datasets collected by the BD² network.

The program aims to build a pipeline of experts using data science to improve the lives of those living with bipolar disorder.

BD² is excited to announce the BD² Data Science Fellowship to fund up to eight BD² Data Science Fellows who are at the postdoctoral level. The two-year fellowship will provide up to $125,000 per year, for a total of up to $250,000 for each awardee. The fellowship is made possible in collaboration with a new anonymous donor. The Request for Applications (RFA) to become a BD² Data Science Fellow is open from June 1 until July 31, 2026. Apply here .

This fellowship program has a dual goal of bringing data science expertise to the BD² network and supporting early career investigators within the bipolar disorder research community. The BD² Data Science Fellows will work with the various large datasets that have been meticulously developed by the network of BD² researchers and clinicians, providing a fresh layer of expertise to uncover breakthroughs. This investment in early career researchers will also strengthen the pipeline of scientific experts who will be future leaders in the bipolar disorder field.

“Data science holds the key to unlocking the complex novel datasets we’ve been building,” said Daniel Pham, BD² Discovery Research program director. “By supporting early-career data scientists in the BD² network, we are accelerating the timeline from raw data to actionable clinical insights that will fundamentally improve the lives of individuals living with bipolar disorder.”

This program represents an expansion of expertise within the BD² network. Fostering and developing data scientists will strengthen the broader bipolar research community by supporting the development of new early career researchers in the field. Ensuring new career pathways for the field will help accelerate breakthroughs to ultimately ensure that people with bipolar disorder thrive.

Beyond financial support, the fellowship emphasizes community building. In addition to their fellowship award, BD² Data Science Fellows will be invited to an annual convening of early career researchers who are a part of BD², which will occur twice during the fellowship period. The goal of these convenings is to build community among participants, promote the exchange of ideas and resources, and develop new potential collaborations.